Why Terminator, Robocop, And Escape From NY All Owe A Debt Of Gratitude To Marvel's Deathlok

In the 1970s, writers Doug Moench and Rich Buckler created Deathlok, a hero who was unlike the crusaders, gods, and adventurers that littered the pages of Marvel comics at the time. Introduced in the pages of "Astonishing Tales," Deathlok occupied the grey area between good and evil. The character was inspired by sociopolitical paranoia following the Watergate scandal, as well as society's fear of technological advancements and other issues of the day. His adventures took place in a bleak future where war had devasted the world and cyborg assassins were the norm. Unfortunately, the "Deathlok" comics were too ahead of their time to be fully appreciated back then, but their influence did seep into some hit movies.

"Deathlok" tells the story of Luther Manning, a United States army colonel who gets killed by a concussion mine in 1985. However, Manning and his military prowess are too good to waste on death, so his old commander, Simon Ryker, resurrects him as a cyborg super soldier known as Deathlok. Ryker has nefarious plans to replace humanity with cyborgs, but he doesn't count on his creation going off the rails. Despite being a programmed patchwork of flesh and wires, Manning regains his old memories and proceeds to make it his mission to defeat Ryker.

The "Deathlok" comics have since gone on to revolve around new protagonists with different creative teams at the helm. However, the original series' ideas and themes have informed some of the most notable sci-fi action films out there, and it's about time people recognized that.