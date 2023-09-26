The Golden Globes Make History With Stand-Up Comedy & Blockbuster Movie Awards

A huge change is coming to the Golden Globes — namely, that two big categories have been added to the awards ceremony.

According to an exclusive report in Variety, the Golden Globes, which celebrates the best in both television and film each year, will add two categories ahead of the 2024 telecast: one for blockbusters and one for stand-up comedy. That first one will bear the official title of "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement," and Variety reports that it will include streaming numbers as well as box office data, which will be obtained from "recognized industry sources." A film will have to earn $150 million during its release, and $100 million of that haul has to come from the domestic box office in order for it to qualify and become one of the eight nominees. The qualifications for the stand-up special are pretty broad, as it just has to have what Variety calls a "recognized distributor" and air on television proper or a streaming service.

The president of the Golden Globes, Helen Hoehne, told Variety, "The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we're thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Additionally, we are proud to recognize the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional."