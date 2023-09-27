Bottoms Extras Sneak In A 'Jaw-Dropping' Performance & Twitter Is Going Nuts
"Bottoms" is one of the year's best comedies, depicting the ups and downs of a girls-only high school fight club. Outside of its excellent performances, the film is chock-full of details that make it better with each rewatch, sending a better message against toxic masculinity than "Fight Club" was able to achieve. But while Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri shine in the lead roles, a background extra has recently stolen the show, setting X, formerly known as Twitter, ablaze.
User @paulswhtn posted the clip, pointing out the extra going above and beyond to sell a make-believe conversation. In the scene, PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri) are in the cafeteria, playing with their lunches while discussing last night's events. However, upon closer inspection, viewers will notice the extra sitting at the table behind the two girls, having a riveting conversation and using a corn dog to emphasize whatever they're discussing. Viewers cannot hear what they're saying, but their motions with the corn dog, particularly around the extra's mouth, speak more than words ever could.
@Paulswhtn captioned the clip, saying, "Shout out to these extras in the background of 'Bottoms' for selling the hell out of this inaudible conversation. Like, what are they even talking about?" Of course, due to the actor's exaggerated actions, it isn't too difficult to infer the topic of their discussion, but that doesn't stop it from being one of the funniest extra moments in recent years.
Fans love the extras in Bottoms
shout out to to these extras in the background of Bottoms for selling the hell out of this inaudible conversation. like what were they even talking about pic.twitter.com/zfezP4SrAj— paul (@paulswhtn) September 22, 2023
"Bottoms" is already funny enough, but the corn dog clip may help cement it as one of the most well-crafted comedies ever. While fans would love to hear what that extra is saying, they've also pointed out that the scene is just one of many in the film that uses background actors to elevate the movie's overall comedy, rewarding those who take a closer look.
Regarding the corn dog extra, @AlanaDrives pointed out, "The fact that background actors aren't allowed to speak, so he was just back there in silence doing that." Meanwhile, @__bulll__ gave some practical insight into the corn dog shenanigans, saying, "When I used to be an extra, we would get thrown off set for doing s**t like this. [It] makes me think one of the ADs told them to do that." Another extra, @Blm_jt, also said an assistant director must have told them to use the corn dog that way, making the entire scene much better.
@Ashkcalvert wrote, "The background jokes were the best part of the movie, IMO," while @AmeliaStuart18 praised "Bottoms" for its background details, saying, "The extras are always doing something visually interesting." Another user showcased the inexplicable hilarity found in the background of "Bottoms," pointing out, "There's nonsense happening in the background of every scene it's so funny, like the one dude in [a] cage in class." @Cjfeisty said there are practically entire storylines in some scenes' background. Much like @LaNoireDe stated, fans should rewatch "Bottoms" and only pay attention to the nonsense the extras are up to.