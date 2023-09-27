Bottoms Extras Sneak In A 'Jaw-Dropping' Performance & Twitter Is Going Nuts

"Bottoms" is one of the year's best comedies, depicting the ups and downs of a girls-only high school fight club. Outside of its excellent performances, the film is chock-full of details that make it better with each rewatch, sending a better message against toxic masculinity than "Fight Club" was able to achieve. But while Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri shine in the lead roles, a background extra has recently stolen the show, setting X, formerly known as Twitter, ablaze.

User @paulswhtn posted the clip, pointing out the extra going above and beyond to sell a make-believe conversation. In the scene, PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri) are in the cafeteria, playing with their lunches while discussing last night's events. However, upon closer inspection, viewers will notice the extra sitting at the table behind the two girls, having a riveting conversation and using a corn dog to emphasize whatever they're discussing. Viewers cannot hear what they're saying, but their motions with the corn dog, particularly around the extra's mouth, speak more than words ever could.

@Paulswhtn captioned the clip, saying, "Shout out to these extras in the background of 'Bottoms' for selling the hell out of this inaudible conversation. Like, what are they even talking about?" Of course, due to the actor's exaggerated actions, it isn't too difficult to infer the topic of their discussion, but that doesn't stop it from being one of the funniest extra moments in recent years.