The Internet's Favorite X-Men Cosplayer Has Officially Signed With WWE

If you don't follow professional wrestling, then you might not be aware of the ongoing war between WWE and AEW. The rival promotions are locked in the fiercest competition between wrestling companies since the 1990s, and WWE just scored some major points in the battle. According to ESPN, Jade Cargill, one of AEW's biggest stars, has jumped ship to become WWE's latest big-name signing. What's more, it's allowed WWE to add another major crossover star to its roster.

While Cargill's historic AEW TBS Championship reign propelled her to great heights in the world of wrestling, movie fans, comic book buffs, and sports enthusiasts might be familiar with her other accomplishments. Cargill is a former WNBA star who previously went viral for her cosplaying hobby, and her portrayal of Storm from "X-Men" was a particular standout that garnered heaps of attention.

Cargill's Storm cosplays have also informed her sports entertainment character. She dressed up as the Marvel superhero on the January 6, 2022, episode of "AEW Dynamite" — the same episode that saw her win the aforementioned title. Unsurprisingly, she's also interested in portraying her favorite superhero on the big screen.