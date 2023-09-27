The Internet's Favorite X-Men Cosplayer Has Officially Signed With WWE
If you don't follow professional wrestling, then you might not be aware of the ongoing war between WWE and AEW. The rival promotions are locked in the fiercest competition between wrestling companies since the 1990s, and WWE just scored some major points in the battle. According to ESPN, Jade Cargill, one of AEW's biggest stars, has jumped ship to become WWE's latest big-name signing. What's more, it's allowed WWE to add another major crossover star to its roster.
While Cargill's historic AEW TBS Championship reign propelled her to great heights in the world of wrestling, movie fans, comic book buffs, and sports enthusiasts might be familiar with her other accomplishments. Cargill is a former WNBA star who previously went viral for her cosplaying hobby, and her portrayal of Storm from "X-Men" was a particular standout that garnered heaps of attention.
Cargill's Storm cosplays have also informed her sports entertainment character. She dressed up as the Marvel superhero on the January 6, 2022, episode of "AEW Dynamite" — the same episode that saw her win the aforementioned title. Unsurprisingly, she's also interested in portraying her favorite superhero on the big screen.
Jade Cargill wants to join the MCU
At this point, the X-Men joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems about as inevitable as Thanos (in his own mind anyway). Theories about Mutants entering the MCU are already flooding the internet, while Mr. X (Patrick Stewart) and Wolverine appearing in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Deadpool 3," respectively, has only lent more weight to the speculation. If the heroes do join the franchise, they'll need actors to portray them, and Jade Cargill has already thrown her name into the hat to play Storm.
During an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Cargill explained that her main goal is to make the leap to Hollywood someday, and she believes that she's the right choice to play the "X-Men" character. "I'm a strong Black woman and I take no crap from anyone," she explained. "I know myself and I control the weather, when I'm in the ring, I control the audience. I get them to stand up, I get them to cheer, I get them to boo me. You can find nobody better."
Of course, the MCU has already shown a willingness to cast WWE Superstars in the past. Dave Bautista famously portrayed Drax the Destroyer in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies and Seth Rollins will play a yet-to-named character in "Captain America: Brave New World." However, it remains to be seen if Marvel and Disney will consider bringing Cargill into the mix as well.