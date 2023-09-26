Ahsoka Fan Cracks A Hidden Code That May Reveal A Star Wars Villain's Return

In "Ahsoka" Episode 6, virtually all of the show's major characters end up on Peridea, a planet located in a galaxy separate from the one where the rest of the franchise's action has so far taken place. Shortly after this episode's premiere, one fan uncovered a well-hidden reference to an obscure "Star Wars" villain who may become key to the series' future.

When Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), Dathomiri Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) arrive on Peridea, they meet a trio of Nightsisters who reside there in a stone structure. X (formerly Twitter) user @Tommyjwall happened to notice that some writing on that structure is in a runic script that diehard "Star Wars" fans know how to translate. The text is incomplete, but what is still visible reads, "Praise Kujet, ruler of all, may his reign last for al," before it cuts off.

References to Kujet originate in the canonical 2019 video game "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," in which protagonist Cal Kestis investigates a number of ancient ruins. Through some of these investigations players find out about Kujet, a member of the ancient Zeffo alien species who fell to the dark side. While covertly, "Ahsoka" Episode 6 nevertheless references Kujet, hinting at possible motivations for a few of the show's key characters.