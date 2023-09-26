Ahsoka Fan Cracks A Hidden Code That May Reveal A Star Wars Villain's Return
In "Ahsoka" Episode 6, virtually all of the show's major characters end up on Peridea, a planet located in a galaxy separate from the one where the rest of the franchise's action has so far taken place. Shortly after this episode's premiere, one fan uncovered a well-hidden reference to an obscure "Star Wars" villain who may become key to the series' future.
When Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), Dathomiri Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) arrive on Peridea, they meet a trio of Nightsisters who reside there in a stone structure. X (formerly Twitter) user @Tommyjwall happened to notice that some writing on that structure is in a runic script that diehard "Star Wars" fans know how to translate. The text is incomplete, but what is still visible reads, "Praise Kujet, ruler of all, may his reign last for al," before it cuts off.
References to Kujet originate in the canonical 2019 video game "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," in which protagonist Cal Kestis investigates a number of ancient ruins. Through some of these investigations players find out about Kujet, a member of the ancient Zeffo alien species who fell to the dark side. While covertly, "Ahsoka" Episode 6 nevertheless references Kujet, hinting at possible motivations for a few of the show's key characters.
Kujet may have significant influence over Peridea
After the fact that text references Kujet in "Ahsoka" Episode 6 hit the internet, TikTok user star_wars_mandalore broke down its significance in a roughly minute-long video. He explains that, according to the history of Kujet's Zepho species detailed in "Jedi: Fallen Order," they once lived in the outer rim of the primary "Star Wars" galaxy around 25,000 years before the franchise's main timeline. Their society fell apart once some of its leaders started falling to the dark side, including Kujet. At one point he led a temple on the planet Dathomir, and almost killed off the Zepho species entirely under his authoritarian reign. After his death, the Zephos left for a new galaxy to reestablish themselves.
That was the end of the Zepho story in "Jedi: Fallen Order." Now, however, the existence of the text honoring Kujet suggests that, if they did in fact relocate to Peridea, some Zephos remained subservient to Kujet. The TikTok video even theorizes that the Dathomiri Nightsisters on Peridea may have resurrected Kujet and are now looking to leave with Morgan Elsbeth and her crew to get away from his dark influence.
Also of note is Baylan Skoll's pursuit of some unknown power on Peridea, which, with this new information in mind, could be related to Kujet. At the very least, it seems like "Ahsoka" may soon follow up on one of the more mysterious storylines in present-day "Star Wars."