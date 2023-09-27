Storage Wars: This Weird Statue Barry Weiss Found Is Actually Worth $6,000

Barry Weiss' big win occurs in the episode "Unclaimed Baggage," which aired on August 3, 2011. After outbidding Dave Hester, Weiss secures the unit for $1,525, leading Hester to declare that Weiss got screwed. But when Weiss finally manages to get a clear view of his mystery box, he is blown away by what he sees inside. The sculpture, which Weiss declares is "one of a kind," turns out to be a large wooden bust. The teeth are made of dentures, the eyes are real glass, and when the statue is turned around, a window offers a peek into a scene occurring inside the statue's head.

Most people — including Dave Hester — would agree the statue is creepy and that Weiss overpaid for the locker. But Weiss is convinced he has a special find on his hands and takes the bust to Dennis Boses at Off the Wall Antiques in Hollywood, California, to determine its value. Much to Weiss' delight, it turns out his instincts are right on. Boses informs Weiss that the statue was created by California artist Mike Medow, whose mediums of choice are wood sculpture and painting. According to Boses, the sculpture is likely to be valued by a gallery at $6,000.

The average "Storage Wars" buyer would happily sell the bust and pocket the $4,475 in profit. But they don't call Weiss "the Collector" for nothing, and he decides to hang onto the sculpture — at least for the time being.