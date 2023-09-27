Whatever Happened To CurlMix After Shark Tank?

CurlMix has devised a refreshing new way for people to care for their hair. The company produces a line of hair care items made specifically for curly-haired individuals. What makes CurlMix stand out from the crowd is the infusion of flaxseed gel into its products, an organic solution that keeps hair maintained for up to a week.

The business was started by high school sweethearts Kimberly and Tim Lewis. The idea for CurlMix originated as an app called "Natural Hair Academy," which got funded after Tim won $100,000 from appearing on the game show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" The app didn't see much traction and was ultimately shut down, but it nonetheless paved the way for the business that was soon to be.

Seeing the organic cookie company, Scratch and Grain, on "Shark Tank" got Kim thinking once more about her endeavors in the natural hair space. The couple initially launched CurlMix as a DIY subscription box service which saw some decent growth, but was still falling low on margins. The team chose to push the flaxseed gel as their flagship product, which many discouraged given the difficulty of preserving the ingredient. Kim was nevertheless determined and after experimenting with numerous batches while seven months pregnant, CurlMix was born.

In less than an hour of putting up CurlMix's first batch for pre-orders, the product sold out. Eventually, the team received further assistance from investors such as Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamiliton and former LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, helping the company secure manufacturing space and machinery. By spring 2018, friends and family were recommending the couple to apply for "Shark Tank," resulting in CurlMix's "Shark Tank" Season 10 appearance.