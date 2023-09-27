Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3 Symbiote Suit Toy Is Better Than The Movie

Spider-Man's darkest form from "Spider-Man 3" is getting a new Hot Toys figure, and the high-end collectible's design is even better than the live-action costume it's based on.

Hot Toys produces highly collectible premium toys that carry high price tags compared to standard action figures, mainly because they're incredibly accurate in capturing the likeness of the characters they're based on while being extremely posable and featuring incredible accessories. The price point is almost always in the three-digit range, with some occasionally crossing over the thousand-dollar mark. While most Hot Toys do a great job miniaturizing the real-life actor and costume's iconic look as a superhero, not all of them have been met with praise from collectors. Doctor Octopus' Hot Toy from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was criticized for having a bad head sculpt, for example, while Christian Bale's Hot Toy from "Batman," where he was given the Dark Knight's classic colors, has been met with confusion and widespread criticism.

However, Hot Toys is getting praise across the board for its latest Spider-Man figure, which makes Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man symbiote suit look cooler than it ever did on the movie screen.