Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3 Symbiote Suit Toy Is Better Than The Movie
Spider-Man's darkest form from "Spider-Man 3" is getting a new Hot Toys figure, and the high-end collectible's design is even better than the live-action costume it's based on.
Hot Toys produces highly collectible premium toys that carry high price tags compared to standard action figures, mainly because they're incredibly accurate in capturing the likeness of the characters they're based on while being extremely posable and featuring incredible accessories. The price point is almost always in the three-digit range, with some occasionally crossing over the thousand-dollar mark. While most Hot Toys do a great job miniaturizing the real-life actor and costume's iconic look as a superhero, not all of them have been met with praise from collectors. Doctor Octopus' Hot Toy from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was criticized for having a bad head sculpt, for example, while Christian Bale's Hot Toy from "Batman," where he was given the Dark Knight's classic colors, has been met with confusion and widespread criticism.
However, Hot Toys is getting praise across the board for its latest Spider-Man figure, which makes Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man symbiote suit look cooler than it ever did on the movie screen.
Hot Toys has hit a home run with its newest Spider-Man
Hot Toys recently debuted its new 1:6 Spider-Man Black Suit collectible figure, a high-end figure that beautifully showcases Tobey Maguire's Venom-ous transformation in Sam Rami's "Spider-Man 3."
The figure features the emo version of Peter Parker corrupted by the symbiote. The one-sixth scale Hot Toy features interchangeable heads and an incredibly accurate version of the black suit seen in the film, with raised silver webbing lines. In addition to a new lifelike Maguire head sculpt with rolling eyes, the figure also comes with a symbiote head that can be added to look like Venom is sprouting from the costume. Accessories include newly designed webbing, multiple hands, symbiote tendrils, a magnetic tongue that can be added to the attachable Venom, and a non-wearable mask that can be held in Peter's hand, and the special edition also includes an additional alien symbiote head. The figure sits on a diorama, giving the symbiote-wearing Spider-Man numerous posing options.
The figure shows the true potential of the symbiote Spider-Man and how cool he could have been in "Spider-Man 3." While the adaptation seen in the film was fine, the terrifying look seen in the new Hot Toy is one of the best interpretations of Maguire's dark Spider-Man we've ever seen, capturing his likeness while being over the top in all the right ways.
Fans love Hot Toys' newest Tobey Maguire Spider-Man figure
Fan reactions to Hot Toy's reveal of the new symbiote Spider-Man have been overwhelmingly positive. On Facebook, one user commented that they "have never seen a better figure in my life" and that they couldn't stop looking at the pictures. On X (formerly Twitter), one user praised the likeness of Tobey Maguire's head sculpt, while others hope that Hot Toys will eventually release all of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man suits because it looks "so good." Another X user summed things up by saying it "may be the best looking hot toy I've seen." Minor criticism has been raised about the Venom head being part of the ensemble when it didn't appear on Spider-Man in "Spider-Man 3," but just as much praise has been given for thinking outside the box and offering something new with this interpretation of the symbiote suit.
The Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man 3" black suit collectible figure is a must-own for fans of the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" trilogy. It takes what was seen in the movie and elevates the alien costume into something that is even more badass than what we were shown on screen.
Hot Toys has not revealed the price or announced an official release date for the new figure, but it's expected to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.