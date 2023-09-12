Spider-Man: Alfred Molina's Doc Ock Gets A Hot Toys Figure (But Fans HATE It)
Though seeing all three cinematic Spider-Man actors — Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire — work together as their respective versions of the webhead is the main draw of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," let's not sell the villains short. The crew of legacy Spider-Man movie antagonists are a collective highlight of the feature, with Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius proving a standout among them. Thus, given his prominence in the film and status as a Marvel movie icon, it's no surprise that high-end collectible company Hot Toys is producing a figure to commemorate his big screen return.
Sadly, what should've been a home run of a figure has turned out to be quite the controversial piece of cloth-covered plastic. Hot Toys released a series of professional product shots to get fans excited about the Doc Ock figure on Instagram, though the comment section wasn't entirely comprised of positivity. Numerous fans left behind notes of frustration and disappointment, pointing out that the likeness to Molina is far from spot-on. Some are even calling for Hot Toys to fix the sculpt before release and overhaul how they create heads for their figures across the board.
Yes, the costume is largely screen-accurate, and the mechanical tentacles look remarkable, but if the head isn't right, then the figure is a big swing and a miss. Thankfully, if you're in the market for a Molina Doc Ock figure and the Hot Toys head (and over $300 price tag) pushed you away, there are other options out there to consider.
There are a few other Alfred Molina Doc Ock figures out there to choose from
Having appeared in 2004's "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Alfred Molina's take on Doctor Octopus has seen his fair share of merchandise over the years. Specifically in the realm of action figures, his first few came in the Toy Biz line dedicated to the former film, with 6 and 12-inch versions available for fans to add to their collections. Years later, the 6-inch version was rereleased alongside a new 5-inch one by Hasbro as part of the "Spider-Man 3" toy line, which also served to commemorate the entire "Spider-Man" trilogy from director Sam Raimi.
Unfortunately, collectors won't have the easiest time getting ahold of these older pieces. With Molina's return to the Doc Ock role, these long out-of-production figures have increased dramatically in demand and price on the secondary market, but fret not. "No Way Home" has prompted companies, such as the aforementioned Hot Toys, to bring merch of the character back out. For instance, Funko has put out a few different versions of Doc Ock in Pop! form since the film released, and at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Hasbro teased that a "No Way Home" Doc Ock is coming to the Marvel Legends line (via u/FlorinMJ on Reddit).
Many would argue that Hot Toys is the premier collectible action figure line out there, but if the poor head sculpt and price tag keep you from cracking open your wallet, you can get some Alfred Molina Doc Ock representation on your Marvel shelf in other ways.