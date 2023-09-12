Spider-Man: Alfred Molina's Doc Ock Gets A Hot Toys Figure (But Fans HATE It)

Though seeing all three cinematic Spider-Man actors — Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire — work together as their respective versions of the webhead is the main draw of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," let's not sell the villains short. The crew of legacy Spider-Man movie antagonists are a collective highlight of the feature, with Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius proving a standout among them. Thus, given his prominence in the film and status as a Marvel movie icon, it's no surprise that high-end collectible company Hot Toys is producing a figure to commemorate his big screen return.

Sadly, what should've been a home run of a figure has turned out to be quite the controversial piece of cloth-covered plastic. Hot Toys released a series of professional product shots to get fans excited about the Doc Ock figure on Instagram, though the comment section wasn't entirely comprised of positivity. Numerous fans left behind notes of frustration and disappointment, pointing out that the likeness to Molina is far from spot-on. Some are even calling for Hot Toys to fix the sculpt before release and overhaul how they create heads for their figures across the board.

Yes, the costume is largely screen-accurate, and the mechanical tentacles look remarkable, but if the head isn't right, then the figure is a big swing and a miss. Thankfully, if you're in the market for a Molina Doc Ock figure and the Hot Toys head (and over $300 price tag) pushed you away, there are other options out there to consider.