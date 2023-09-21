Christian Bale's Batman Toy Is Getting Blasted By Fans - Is The Hate Deserved?

When it comes to high-end action figures, Hot Toys ranks as the gold standard of superhero collectibles. The company's highly posable and extremely detailed pieces have become a favorite of collectors, even with their relatively high price points. However, a new figure based on Christian Bale's Batman has been the recipient of criticism for looking somewhat off, but is the hate warranted?

Bale's version of The Dark Knight is considered one of the best live-action takes of the character, with his performance in the Christopher Nolan "Batman" trilogy earning critical acclaim and topping the box office. In "Batman: The Dark Knight" and "Batman: The Dark Knight Rises," the actor sported a sleek, all-black suit with a gold utility belt. The look was considerably muted in comparison to some of Batman's comic book ensembles, but it fit the serious, lived-in Gotham City Nolan created. As is the standard with superhero leads in films, Bale's Batman has had many action figures, toys, and dolls made based on his appearance, and in celebration of Batman Month, Hot Toys revealed a new Bale-Batman figure that takes inspiration from one of the hero's more colorful comic book looks.

But while it's fun to see the toy maker try something different that honors both Batman's storied history and Bale's version of the Caped Crusader, the consensus among online fans seems to be that the new figure neither looks great nor justifies its significant price point.