Did Disney Use AI To Replace Robin Williams' Genie In Once Upon A Studio?

Disney's newest short, "Once Upon a Studio," sees the entertainment giant celebrate 100 years of animated films. While it's set in the live-action Disney animation studios, it quickly transitions to beloved cartoon figures, from Mickey Mouse to Elsa from "Frozen," appearing in portraits and hallways to get ready for a group photo. While the short pays tribute to the past, a couple of moments could have viewers concerned about the future.

AI is a hot-button issue in Hollywood at the moment, and even though "Once Upon a Studio" gets roughly 40 original voice actors to reprise their parts, there are many parts voiced by people who are sadly no longer with us. The one that may immediately stand out to viewers is the Genie from "Aladdin," who appears briefly with a quick one-liner. He was famously voiced by Robin Williams, who passed away in 2014, and during a Q&A attended by Looper, the creatives behind the movie confirmed that absolutely zero AI was used to replicate voices.

When asked point-blank about the issue, they responded, "There was no AI on the making of this short." The answer was met with thunderous applause from the audience, and the "Once Upon a Studio" team continued that for characters voiced by people who have died, they either used soundalikes (people who could imitate the original voices) or archival recordings. Robin Williams' Genie fell into the latter category.