Chris Pine Is Haunting In The First Trailer For Disney's Wish

Everyone has, at least once, dreamed of wishing upon a magic star. However, the trailer for Disney's upcoming animated film, "Wish," hints at the complexities that would lurk behind the scenes of such wishes.

Starring Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, and Ariana DeBose, "Wish" is the latest animated endeavor from the House of Mouse. Featuring colorful animation, stirring songs, and plenty of adventure, the first trailer for "Wish" immediately establishes the premise of the movie and the stakes involved. Right from the get-go, "Wish" looks to be highlighting a world where wishes are granted — assuming they are told to the ruler of the land, Chris Pine's King Magnifico. However, as serene and happy as this place appears, there's a moment where King Magnifico explains that a wish is granted if it is given to him, and the sinister glow in his eyes indicates the menace awaiting the film's heroes. This is probably best illustrated when main character Asha (DeBose) is in King Magnifico's room, and she is surrounded by translucent orbs, which one can only assume are the collection of wishes that King Magnifico has already harvested.