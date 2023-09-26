Whatever Happened To Fantastic Four Director Josh Trank?

You'd have been legitimately hard-pressed to find a filmmaker quite as in-demand as Josh Trank was in 2012. He had, after all, just released the stylish, found-footage superhero stunner "Chronicle," which unexpectedly rose from the ranks of low-budget marvel to full-blown blockbuster. Not surprisingly, that success led to several studio bosses offering Trank the director's chair on high-profile projects, including 2015's infamous superhero debacle, "Fantastic Four."

Fans of superhero cinema surely need no reminder of how wrong things went for Trank's "Fantastic Four," with production woes dogging the film ahead of a disastrous theatrical release. Making matters worse was Trank's decision to call out his bosses at 20th Century Fox ahead of the film's release via a since-deleted social media post in which he disowned the film, claiming the studio destroyed his vision in post-production. And yes, the film that was released ranks among the biggest superhero busts in Hollywood history. Though it may have cost him a "Star Wars" gig, the seeming career-killing failure of "Fantastic Four" did not end Trank's — though five years passed before his next directorial effort was released.

Trank's "Fantastic Four" followup was, of course, 2020's Tom Hardy-starring gangster biopic "Capone," which Trank also wrote, produced, edited, and appeared in. Unfortunately, the film never made it to the big screen, largely due to theatrical closures amid the then-raging COVID-19 pandemic. "Capone" instead debuted to middling reviews on streaming platforms in the summer of 2020 — and Josh Trank has hardly been heard from since.