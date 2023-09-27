Whatever Happened To The Sleep Styler After Shark Tank?

For those who have long battled with messy morning hair, Tara Brown's Sleep Styler might be the solution you've been looking for. Her company produces a set of memory foam tubes covered in microfibers that users can curl their washed hair in overnight while sleeping. When you wake up and the remove the tubes, your hair is now lush, curly, and dry without the time-consuming hassle of prepping it in the morning.

Brown was in constant contention with her own frizzy hair. In 2015, she took notice of the recently undone braid in her daughter's hair and how the wavy shape remained intact. From here, the entrepreneur got to developing several prototypes and even enrolled in fashion school to learn how to sew, all while balancing her ongoing career as an ophthalmologist and caring for her two children. Eventually, she got it down and launched a Kickstarter in 2016 to aid in production. She hit her initial 10,000 goal in 12 hours and made a total of $46,938 from 1,000 backers by the end of the campaign.

Success came rapidly for Brown's business as she appeared at the major beauty trade show, CosmoProf, shortly after launching. She then received a casting call from a "Shark Tank" agent, which would result in her appearance in Season 8 of the hit series.