Rick And Morty Season 7 Trailer: Every Returning Character We Spotted
"Rick and Morty" Season 7 marks a departure from the show's reliably hectic pace in one particular aspect. After Adult Swim let Justin Roiland loose in January 2023 after the co-creator's domestic battery and false imprisonment charges came to light, the show's upcoming season marks the first time the titular characters are voiced by new actors. The trailer for Season 7 confirms that the as-yet unrevealed replacements do Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith justice, and from the looks of it, the season fully subscribes to the chaotic vibe "Rick and Morty" is known for.
Adding to the sense of familiarity is the fact that Rick and Morty's new adventures in the multiverse feature plenty of returning characters. Apart from the usual suspects — that is, the titular duo, Jerry (Chris Parnell), Summer (Spencer Grammer), and Beth (Sarah Chalke) — the "Rick and Morty" Season 7 trailer shows several familiar faces who have played an important role in the past.
Among the returning characters that we spotted are Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon), the President (Keith David), Squanchy (Tom Kenny), Revolio "Gearhead" Clockberg Jr. (Scott Chernoff), Mr. Poopybutthole (whose voice actor has presumably also been recast in the wake of Roiland's departure), Birdperson (Dan Harmon), and Space Beth (Chalke). The trailer's blink-and-you-miss-it nature also rewards the perceptive viewer with glimpses of Water-T (Ice-T), Mr. Goldenfold (Brandon Johnson), and the Smith family's eternally unflappable neighbor, Gene (Tom Kenny). There's also a brief glimpse of a crying kid who may or may not be Bruce Chutback (Darren Criss).
The returning characters could offer hints at Season 7 storylines
All of these returning supporting characters have played prominent parts in very specific "Rick and Morty" arcs, so the trailer's confirmation that they're set to return may offer some clues about the storylines Season 7 intends to tackle. Dr. Wong plays a major role in the classic "Pickle Rick" episode, so while the trailer only shows her having a therapy session with Rick's hologram, she might also find herself in a fun callback pickle after Rick turns himself into a leg. The President hates the idea of Rick and Morty being powerful enough to do what they want. Despite this, his appearances tend to happen during times when he has to begrudgingly ask for Rick's assistance to deal with a massive crisis, and this time doesn't seem to be an exception.
Squanchy, Gearhead, and Birdperson are all Rick's old friends of varying loyalty, and their appearance in the trailer seems to tease a reunion (or maybe a flashback to Rick's freedom fighter days, or simply alternate-universe shenanigans). This might be tied to some sort of end-of-the-world scenario that also involves Gene, Mr. Goldenfold, and Water-T. The adventurous Space Beth, of course, is a prominent semi-member of the Smith family, being either the "main" Dimension C-131 Beth or her clone. As for Mr. Poopybutthole, it's anyone's guess what the cartoonish, fourth-wall-breaking Smith family friend is really about, but his appearances are invariably a fun time. After all, not even the Smith family can recall a single bad memory of the guy ... though based on his disheveled appearance in the trailer, this might be subject to change.
Whether the trailer's quick glimpses at the returning characters are indicative of the storylines they appear in remains to be seen, but for now, it seems pretty clear that "Rick and Morty" Season 7 is set to feature at least as many twists and turns as the previous seasons.
