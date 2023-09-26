Did David McCallum Shoot Any Scenes As Ducky For NCIS Season 21?

"NCIS" fans were heartbroken to learn on Monday that longtime series star David McCallum had died at the age of 90. Over the course of his career, McCallum got the chance to give more than a few iconic screen performances, including his star-making turn in the 1960s as Illya Kuryakin on "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." In the years after that TV series went off the air, McCallum went on to earn further attention for his performances as Flight Lieutenant Simon Carter on "Colditz" and Steel on "Sapphire and Steel."

Despite the success he experienced throughout the 1960s, '70s, and '80s, though, McCallum is, perhaps, best known now for his 20-year performance as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the long-running CBS procedural series, "NCIS." One of the show's core cast members, McCallum managed to make nearly as much of a lasting mark on "NCIS" as the series' longtime lead, Mark Harmon. It isn't much of a mystery, therefore, why some fans are already wondering whether or not McCallum got to film any scenes as Ducky for "NCIS" Season 21 before his death this week.

The answer to that question is, unfortunately, no. That's because zero episodes of "NCIS" Season 21 have actually been filmed so far, as a result of this year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Since May 2, no WGA members have been allowed to write new scripts for any struck productions or companies. No SAG-AFTRA members, meanwhile, have been allowed to film or promote any struck projects since the guild's strike began on July 14. Consequently, McCallum never got to shoot any more scenes as Ducky either this fall or this past summer.