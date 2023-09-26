Doctor Who: What To Watch Before Tate's Donna & Tennant's Doctor Reunion Special

The "Doctor Who" 60th Anniversary Special, a three-part event set to release this November on the BBC for those in Ireland or the U.K. and on Disney+ for those who are anywhere else, will chronicle the brief but exciting return of the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) — and now technically the Fourteenth, too, Ten isn't the only familiar face making a comeback. Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) star as well. For long-time Whovians, the 60th Anniversary Special must feel like an extra strength dose of undiluted nostalgia. For newer fans, it must feel like walking into a room packed with strangers who all already know each other ... a situation that is, in a word, stressful.

There are currently 13 released seasons of "Doctor Who" in the post-2005 revival era. Only three seasons — Seasons 2, 3, and 4 — star Tennant's iteration of the Doctor. For newer fans who want the full Tennant experience, these, along with the specials released between 2005 and 2010, cover everything that would make the 60th Anniversary Special so special. Tennant also appears in the 2013 Christmas Special, "The Day of the Doctor," but that episode only makes sense to those who also watch Matt Smith's run as the Eleventh Doctor, so you can skip it for now. We can condense our required viewing even further by the exclusion of almost everything in the Tennant era that doesn't also feature Donna as his companion. With a few notable exceptions, we're left with the 2006 Christmas Special, "The Runaway Bride," and Season 4.