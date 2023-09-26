Doctor Who: What To Watch Before Tate's Donna & Tennant's Doctor Reunion Special
The "Doctor Who" 60th Anniversary Special, a three-part event set to release this November on the BBC for those in Ireland or the U.K. and on Disney+ for those who are anywhere else, will chronicle the brief but exciting return of the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) — and now technically the Fourteenth, too, Ten isn't the only familiar face making a comeback. Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) star as well. For long-time Whovians, the 60th Anniversary Special must feel like an extra strength dose of undiluted nostalgia. For newer fans, it must feel like walking into a room packed with strangers who all already know each other ... a situation that is, in a word, stressful.
There are currently 13 released seasons of "Doctor Who" in the post-2005 revival era. Only three seasons — Seasons 2, 3, and 4 — star Tennant's iteration of the Doctor. For newer fans who want the full Tennant experience, these, along with the specials released between 2005 and 2010, cover everything that would make the 60th Anniversary Special so special. Tennant also appears in the 2013 Christmas Special, "The Day of the Doctor," but that episode only makes sense to those who also watch Matt Smith's run as the Eleventh Doctor, so you can skip it for now. We can condense our required viewing even further by the exclusion of almost everything in the Tennant era that doesn't also feature Donna as his companion. With a few notable exceptions, we're left with the 2006 Christmas Special, "The Runaway Bride," and Season 4.
Donna Noble is introduced in the 2006 Christmas Special as the titular Runaway Bride. She serves as the revival era's first companion with no romantic interest in the Doctor whatsoever. After "The Runaway Bride," which is the transitionary special between Seasons 2 and 3, Donna doesn't appear again until Season 4. During her time away, the Doctor becomes a darker, more arrogant figure, with something of a god complex. To better grasp the two drastic edges of Ten's personality, we recommend that the 2005 Christmas Special, "The Christmas Invasion," and Season 3, Episodes 8 and 9, "Human Nature" and "The Family of Blood," be included as part of the watchlist.
Fast forward to Season 4, Episode 1, "Partners in Crime," and Donna returns for a full stint as the Doctor's companion. Her time with Ten offers some of the best onscreen chemistry of the entire series because David Tennant and Catherine Tate became fast friends in real life and the pair seem to relish any chance they get to be hilariously mean to each other for money. Hey, if it ain't broke, right? Donna appears in all 13 episodes of Season 4, so go ahead and lock that in for the watchlist, too. After Season 4, she appears briefly in "The End of Time," the two-part special that closes out Tennant's run as the Doctor. We recommend that it be added to the watchlist less for a better understanding of Donna and more for a better understanding of how the Doctor's last moments as Tennant went. Spoiler alert ... it's gutwrenching.
Watching Doctor Who just for Kate Lethbridge-Stewart is ... complicated
Kate Lethbridge-Stewart's return might not carry the same heft as the return of the Tenth Doctor, nor even as much as the return of Donna Noble, but she was a steady presence for several seasons. For those who don't want an even longer watchlist, just think of the Chief Scientific Officer of UNIT as a multiversal variant of the MCU's Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). She a figurehead for a top-secret government organization that deals with what we will refer to as "bigger threats."
For those who don't mind a little extra time watching "Doctor Who," we recommend that Season 7, Episode 4, "The Power of Three," Season 8, Episode 12 "Death in Heaven," Season 9, Episodes 7 and 8, "The Zygon Invasion" and "The Zygon Inversion," and Season 13, Episodes 5 and 6, "Survivors of the Flux" and "The Vanquishers," be added to the watchlist. Keep in mind that none of these seasons focus on the Tenth Doctor, so be aware that they might require additional context to understand and, at that point, you're almost better off just watching the whole thing in chronological order.
Kate also appears in two specials — "The Day of the Doctor," which we've already briefly discussed, and "The Power of the Doctor," the latter of which is the final appearance of the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and features her transformation back into Ten. Should we call him Fourteen at this point? It's confusing and it's timey-wimey ... but that's "Doctor Who" for you.
The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special recommended watchlist
Science fiction might be a bit difficult to follow because time travel is a writer's nightmare but we're going to make our recommended watchlist as digestible as possible. Here's the whole thing in chronological order, along with a little bit of additional context for the sake of clarity.
The Tenth Doctor
- The 2005 Christmas Special "The Christmas Invasion" (Beginning of Tenth Doctor)
- "Doctor Who" Season 3, Episodes 8 and 9, "Human Nature" and "The Family of Blood"
- The 2006 Christmas Special "The Runaway Bride" (Beginning of Donna Noble)
- "Doctor Who" Season 4 (13 episodes)
- The 2009 Christmas Special "The End of Time — Part One" and its 2010 January follow-up "The End of Time — Part Two" (Technical end of Tenth Doctor/End of Donna Noble)
- The 2013 Christmas Special "The Day of the Doctor" (Official End of Tenth Doctor/Beginning of Kate Lethbridge Stewart)
- "Doctor Who" Season 7, Episode 4, "The Power of Three"
- "Doctor Who" Season 8, Episode 12 "Death in Heaven"
- "Doctor Who" Season 9, Episodes 7 and 8, "The Zygon Invasion" and "The Zygon Inversion"
- "Doctor Who" Season 13, Episodes 5 and 6, "Survivors of the Flux" and "The Vanquishers"
- The 2022 October Special "The Power of the Doctor" (Most recent release)
This list is less daunting than it might appear. When looked at from a different perspective, it boils down to one linear season and one non-linear season because Season 4 features 13 episodes, and the rest of this list combined features 14. That's not so bad, now, is it? After all that, finish it out by watching the latest trailer. "Doctor Who" has never looked more cinematic, and Neil Patrick Harris has never sounded more German.
The Toymaker's (and BBC's) tragedy
Listen, we just summarized everything into a singular and succinct list, so any confusion as to why there's more article left to read would be understandable. The thing is, Neil Patrick Harris isn't playing a new role. The "Doctor Who" 60th Anniversary Special will undoubtedly cover all the necessary bullet points but the "How I Met Your Mother" star is portraying the Celestial Toymaker. Don't worry, it's okay to not know who that is. Originally portrayed by Michael Gough, the Celestial Toymaker is an immortal, godlike entity who caused havoc for the First Doctor (William Hartnell, more recently David Bradley). For a modern reference, it's easiest to compare the Celestial Toymaker to antagonists like Superman's Mr. Mxyzptlk.
Ignoring audio dramas, short stories, and novelizations, the Celestial Toymaker appeared in the original 1963 run of "Doctor Who" for four consecutive episodes ... and the first three of those episodes are literally missing. The old film reels may be sequestered away in someone's private collection, but it's more likely that the BBC intentionally erased or burned them to save space. That was just something they did, and at least 150 "Doctor Who" episodes vanished forever because of that destructive practice. Still, "Doctor Who" Season 3, Episode 33, "The Final Test," still exists and can be viewed by any willing to reach back into the annals of time and science fiction. It's only, like, 25 more minutes of television. See, that didn't add too much to the watchlist, now, did it?