The Big Bang Theory Season 1's Rotten Tomatoes Score Reveals A Surprising Truth

So what is that truth? Well, people don't totally love the first-ever season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Obviously, things worked out in the end, and the Chuck Lorre sitcom became one of the biggest shows in recent memory. As it turns out, though, the initial outing didn't exactly charm critics. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 1 of "The Big Bang Theory" has a pretty dismal 59% rating, which officially classifies it as "rotten." So what went wrong here, and how did the show manage to stick around and earn piles of Emmys?

The critical consensus for Season 1 reads, "The Big Bang Theory brings a new class of character to mainstream television, but much of the comedy feels formulaic and stiff," and the reviews definitely back that up. Writing for The A.V. Club at the time, Scott Tobias said, "It's hard to believe that anyone's even making a three-camera sitcom this mothballed." Alan Sepinwall, who worked for the Newark Star-Ledger then, wrote, "It wasn't like the storyline was remotely funny enough to justify that stupidity." After saying he gave the show an "honest shot," Dustin Rowles at Pajiba concluded, "But I don't care how many references to Comic-Con 'The Big Bang Theory' makes, it's not a good show, geek, nerd, or otherwise." These are some pretty harsh words for the then-fledgling comedy ... but clearly, it managed to overcome its hurdles.