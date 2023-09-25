The Creator's Controversial Trailer Moment That Went Too Far

Before Gareth Edwards explained that the controversial explosion was never intended for the final version of the "Creator" trailer, users on the VFX subreddit discussed at length how it might have ended up making the final cut and shared what they thought about its inclusion.

In the thread's top comment, a user with more than 24 years of VFX experience explained that whomever holds the rights the original Beirut explosion footage is, technically, allowed to sell or distribute it through whatever channels they might want. However, ethically they didn't think its inclusion was right, and theorized that it was likely meant to be used just for reference as Edwards later confirmed.

Meanwhile, user Automatic-Lie4017 brought up the fact that various VFX companies contributed to the film's extensive special effects, meaning that it was unlikely Edwards was aware of the gaffe and that a single one of those companies was most likely at fault.

The thread's original poster likewise shared numerous thoughts about the clip in a lengthy comment. "Does it make a difference if real identifiable people are in the footage and are injured, or what if it's just a wide shot like this where we don't really see anyone?" they wondered. "Would it be okay to use WWII archival footage in a fictional film?" While Edwards has since clarified its inclusion was a mistake, these questions are, of course, valid all the same.