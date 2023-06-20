Solar Opposites' Korvo Gets A New Voice Actor Following Justin Roiland's Exit

In the wake of a public fall from grace, many of Justin Roiland's voice roles are being recast, and we now know that his character on Hulu's "Solar Opposites," the alien Korvo, has found a new voice in Dan Stevens. Hulu broke the news with the release of a teaser ahead of Season 4 of "Solar Opposites," which is slated to premiere in August and will feature Stevens in the role.

The teaser for the upcoming season of "Solar Opposites" showcases Stevens in the role. In the clip, Terry (Thomas Middleditch) accidentally hits Korvo in the throat with a throwing dart. Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) uses a "voice fixing ray" in an attempt to heal Korvo, and sure enough, he now speaks with Dan Stevens' British accent.

With the show's usual brand of meta-humor, Jesse (Mary Mack) asks if Korvo will sound like that forever, while Terry declares that he likes the new voice better. "It sounds pretty much the same to me," Yumyulack says. "No one is going to notice."