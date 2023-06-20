Solar Opposites' Korvo Gets A New Voice Actor Following Justin Roiland's Exit
In the wake of a public fall from grace, many of Justin Roiland's voice roles are being recast, and we now know that his character on Hulu's "Solar Opposites," the alien Korvo, has found a new voice in Dan Stevens. Hulu broke the news with the release of a teaser ahead of Season 4 of "Solar Opposites," which is slated to premiere in August and will feature Stevens in the role.
The teaser for the upcoming season of "Solar Opposites" showcases Stevens in the role. In the clip, Terry (Thomas Middleditch) accidentally hits Korvo in the throat with a throwing dart. Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) uses a "voice fixing ray" in an attempt to heal Korvo, and sure enough, he now speaks with Dan Stevens' British accent.
With the show's usual brand of meta-humor, Jesse (Mary Mack) asks if Korvo will sound like that forever, while Terry declares that he likes the new voice better. "It sounds pretty much the same to me," Yumyulack says. "No one is going to notice."
Dan Stevens replaces Justin Roiland on Solar Opposites
Dan Stevens is a promising choice in the role of Korvo on "Solar Opposites." The actor's previous work includes a stint on "Downton Abbey," and he played the lead on FX's trippy X-Men series, "Legion." In the latter role, Stevens proved his ability to slip seamlessly between different tones, as his character was possessed by an evil entity shaping the events of his life. Stevens is also no stranger to voice acting, having been in the recording booth for roles in "Love, Death & Robots," "The Sea Beast," and more. Most notably, he played The Beast in Disney's 2017 live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."
It also appears that "Solar Opposites" is leaning into Korvo's recast, with Stevens sounding like himself rather than attempting to imitate Justin Roiland. The two could not sound more different, with Stevens' lush, syrupy voice being the, well, solar opposite of Roiland's signature screeching, nasal delivery.
"Solar Opposites" appears to be leaning into the comedic potential of the recast, and seems poised to mine some belly laughs from it over the course of Season 4. Whether the show works as well with Stevens as Korvo, and whether fans take to him in the role remains to be seen when all episodes of "Solar Opposites" Season 4 are released to Hulu on August 14.