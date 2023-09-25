Marvel Debuts One Of Spider-Man's Grossest Villains Ever In Exclusive Preview
Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #36 (by Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, Mark Farmer, Marcio Menyz, and Joe Caramagna)
Following his recent adventures against Kraven the Hunter and the Goblin Queen, Spider-Man will team up with a fan-favorite ally to take on a new enemy who is being described as the "scariest new Spidey-Villain in decades!"
Spider-Man has been put through a lot in his ongoing Marvel Comics series — even by Peter Parker's usual standards — from working alongside Norman Osborn (as his former foe, as the Gold Goblin, works on convincing him he isn't a villain anymore) to watching Mary Jane Watson start a family with a mysterious man named Paul to witnessing the death of Ms. Marvel. Currently, he has become infected by Osborn's sins, turning him into a dark reflection of his usual self.
Parker will next team up with Rek-Rap, the demonic version of Spider-Man who last had a major role in the "Dark Web" crossover, with the duo taking on a new threat that will need both heroes' strength and powers to defeat. We've got an exclusive look at "The Amazing Spider-Man" #36, the return of Rek-Rap, and a tease of a new villain who's about to set Spider-Man's life on fire.
Rek-Rap and Spider-Man meet again
In our first look at "The Amazing Spider-Man" #36, the bulky and boisterous demonic Spider-Man is sporting a fedora and coat while making a house call. At the same time, the Goblin Queen, who appears to be trying to track down the demon, is assembling her own forces in Limbo. Rek-Rap can be seen climbing up walls before being met by Spider-Man, who doesn't look thrilled to see him in New York City. Rek-Rap is tossed into the air, and before further conflict breaks out between Spider-Man and the monster who idolizes him, Rek-Rap is confronted by a horrifying creature from Queen Goblin's army named Re-Po, aka the Repossessor. Rek-Rap is horrified by the villain, who has a head sprouting out of their giant, monstrous body.
Rek-Rap holds on to Spider-Man before Re-Po (one of Goblin Queen's creations) tries to consume him, wrapping the demon in tendrils while offering a terrifying blank stare as he fights for survival. Spider-Man watches the confrontation, with the preview ending as he seems to get ready to jump into action.
"Spider-Man" editor Nick Lowe told Looper the issue is one of the nuttiest of the series: "Ed McGuinness is BACK on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN so you know things are about to get CRAZY! The fans have demanded more Rek-Rap and they are about to get their FILL with one of the nuttiest (and yet most intense) ASM stories ever. Not only are Zeb and Ed bringing Rek-Rap back, but they are introducing a new villain RE-PO, AKA THE REPOSSESSOR who may be more disturbing than Rek-Rap is delightful."
Rek-Rap's return teases Marvel's next event
Rek-Rap's return will lead directly into the upcoming "Gang War" event from Marvel Comics, which will see a battle between some of Marvel's most notorious villains, including Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, Hydra, Diamondback, and more. Spider-Man will work alongside Spider-Woman, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Miles Morales to take on the super-crime eruption in New York City.
It remains to be seen whether Rek-Rap will be part of the event or whether the Goblin Queen will take him back to Limbo before he can help out Peter Parker and his crew. Regardless, it's interesting to see the fan-favorite character's return and the debut of a horrifying new villain. Check out the cover for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #36 by Ed McGuinness and Marcio Menyz, which features Spider-Man's darkness surrounded by lightning, below.
Spider-Man has never gone this dark. Now the consequences are unraveled. Will New York ever look at him the same way again?
Readers can see the official return of Rek-Rap in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #36 from Marvel Comics, which arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on October 25, 2023.