Marvel Debuts One Of Spider-Man's Grossest Villains Ever In Exclusive Preview

Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #36 (by Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, Mark Farmer, Marcio Menyz, and Joe Caramagna)

Following his recent adventures against Kraven the Hunter and the Goblin Queen, Spider-Man will team up with a fan-favorite ally to take on a new enemy who is being described as the "scariest new Spidey-Villain in decades!"

Spider-Man has been put through a lot in his ongoing Marvel Comics series — even by Peter Parker's usual standards — from working alongside Norman Osborn (as his former foe, as the Gold Goblin, works on convincing him he isn't a villain anymore) to watching Mary Jane Watson start a family with a mysterious man named Paul to witnessing the death of Ms. Marvel. Currently, he has become infected by Osborn's sins, turning him into a dark reflection of his usual self.

Parker will next team up with Rek-Rap, the demonic version of Spider-Man who last had a major role in the "Dark Web" crossover, with the duo taking on a new threat that will need both heroes' strength and powers to defeat. We've got an exclusive look at "The Amazing Spider-Man" #36, the return of Rek-Rap, and a tease of a new villain who's about to set Spider-Man's life on fire.