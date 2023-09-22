NCIS: Mark Harmon's Gibbs Would Return Under One Condition

Season 19, Episode 4, "Great Wide Open," of "NCIS" saw Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) bid farewell to the series. Harmon's departure dwindled the number of remaining original cast members from the pilot episode down to one — David McCallum's Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard. While there are other cast members from the first season hanging around, none carry the same weight as Gibbs, and fans are desperate to know if or when the habitual carpenter will make his stoic return. According to executive producer Steven D. Binder, Gibbs will return eventually — but only for the right story at the right time.

"There's always head space for him to come back. It just has to be the right story, I think, to get him excited about it and to get us excited about it," said Binder to TV Insider in 2022. "It's a card to play, and I don't think we want to play it cheaply. I think when we do play it, it really needs to be the right thing."

It's promising to know that the door isn't totally closed on Gibbs' eventual return. However, while fans wait to see if that moment ever arrives, the show's production team has other ways in mind to honor the legacy left by the character.