Every New Character In Ahsoka Explained

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka"

"Ahsoka" might not have quite the ensemble cast of "Andor," but it still features a lot of "Star Wars" characters both old and new. Many of the familiar faces might seem new to some, as they previously only appeared in Dave Filoni's animated "Star Wars" shows, "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels."

The ancient Jedi droid Huyang (David Tennant), New Republic general and ace pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), her son Jacen (Evan Whitten), and Lothal governor Ryder Azadi (Clancy Brown) all fall into that category, appearing in live-action "Star Wars" for the first time in "Ahsoka." And of course, major players Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) make the jump from animation as well.

Fans who haven't seen Filoni's past work may only be familiar with the characters who've previously appeared in "The Mandalorian" — Ahsoka Tano herself (Rosario Dawson), Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), and the villainous Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) — as well as the more established "Star Wars" characters who pop up. But what about the brand-new faces? The heroes and villains who've never before been seen in the franchise? If you're feeling lost, worry not. We're breaking down every new character in "Ahsoka," what we know about them, and where they could show up next.