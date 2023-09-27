Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Rocky?

One of the truly great underdog movies of all time, "Rocky" was a critical and commercial smash when it was released in 1976. Not only did a then-unknown Sylvester Stallone star in the film and embody one of the most memorable characters we've ever seen in a sports movie, he also wrote the screenplay for the film in just three and a half days. Considering the film went on to be nominated for the best original screenplay Academy Award — along with nine other nominations — and launch Stallone's superstar career, that's not a bad effort at all.

The original franchise of "Rocky" films ended with the uninspiring "Rocky V" in 1990, but the storylines and many of the characters — including Rocky Balboa himself — returned with the release of 2015's "Creed." With the original "Rocky" film several decades old at this point, not every actor could make a return to reprise their role. Here's what the cast of the original "Rocky" film has been up to since its release.