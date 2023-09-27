Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Rocky?
One of the truly great underdog movies of all time, "Rocky" was a critical and commercial smash when it was released in 1976. Not only did a then-unknown Sylvester Stallone star in the film and embody one of the most memorable characters we've ever seen in a sports movie, he also wrote the screenplay for the film in just three and a half days. Considering the film went on to be nominated for the best original screenplay Academy Award — along with nine other nominations — and launch Stallone's superstar career, that's not a bad effort at all.
The original franchise of "Rocky" films ended with the uninspiring "Rocky V" in 1990, but the storylines and many of the characters — including Rocky Balboa himself — returned with the release of 2015's "Creed." With the original "Rocky" film several decades old at this point, not every actor could make a return to reprise their role. Here's what the cast of the original "Rocky" film has been up to since its release.
Sylvester Stallone - Rocky Balboa
Maybe you've heard of this guy? Sylvester Stallone had a few onscreen appearances before writing and starring in "Rocky," but the film's success (and big-money sequels) turned him into one of the most in-demand actors of the time. He was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, as bodybuilder action stars like Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jean-Claude Van Damme dominated the box office. Stallone hit a bit of a lull as that type of action star faded from popularity, but he continues to appear in big-budget films today.
Stallone has been a major player in huge movies outside of the "Rocky" films. Just a few years after playing the Italian Stallion for the first time, Stallone starred in "First Blood" as John Rambo, launching yet another nostalgic '80s movie franchise. Other big films in his career include "Cliffhanger," "Demolition Man," "The Expendables" franchise, "Guardians of the Galaxy," and many more. Of course, he also has returned to the role that made him famous several times in the "Rocky" sequels and the "Creed" films.
Outside of acting, Stallone continues to write and direct. Even as he ages, the Italian Stallion shows no sign of slowing down.
Talia Shire - Adrian
Actor Talia Shire was a big get for "Rocky." Not only was she part of Hollywood royalty — you might recognize her maiden name, Coppola — but she also was part of the impressive cast of "The Godfather," which was released to massive acclaim just a few years prior. Shire's role as Adrian was a bit thankless in the original "Rocky," but she got to flex a bit as the character was fleshed out more in later films.
Despite the big name and being part of two huge franchises, Shire did not quite hit superstar levels beyond "The Godfather" and "Rocky." She reprised her role as Adrian in each of the original "Rocky" films, and she returned as Connie in "The Godfather Part III." Some of her other recognizable roles came in the mid-2000s, where Shire appeared in "I Heart Huckabees" and "Kiss the Bride."
Outside of acting, Shire has directed and produced a few films. She's also a part of two major Hollywood families. Shire was born a Coppola (she's Francis Ford Coppola's sister, making her Sofia Coppola and Nicolas Cage's aunt), and her second husband was film producer Jack Schwartzman. Together, they had Jason and Robert Schwartzman, both of whom followed them into the family business.
Burt Young - Paulie
One of the more interesting characters in Rocky's life is Paulie, his jealous buddy and the brother of his love interest, Adrian. Paulie is played by veteran actor Burt Young, who often plays working-class characters with shady ties to criminal organizations.
Young reprised his role throughout the "Rocky" franchise, with his last appearance coming in 2006's "Rocky Balboa." In the first "Creed" film, it's mentioned that Paulie passed away, so he probably won't be popping up again unless future films take a really bizarre turn. Some of Young's most notable roles outside the "Rocky" franchise came in movies like "The Pope of Greenwich Village," "Once Upon a Time in America," "Mickey Blue Eyes," and "Win Win." He is still acting, even though he's well into his 80s.
Outside of film and television, Young occasionally appears on stage — though he often still sticks to his familiar archetypes. He is also a painter and writer, with screenplays, stage scripts, and even a historical novel to his name.
Burgess Meredith - Mickey
When it hit theaters in 1976, the biggest name in the cast of "Rocky" was probably Burgess Meredith. Born in 1907, Meredith played a handsome leading man in a number of films beginning in the 1930s. His rugged look and iconic voice made him a perfect choice to play Rocky's unconventional trainer, Mickey.
Meredith reprised his role in a few of the "Rocky" sequels before his character died at the hands of Clubber Lang in "Rocky III," though he did reappear in the fifth film through a flashback. Meredith continued to find work after "Rocky," with some of his most notable roles coming as a voice actor. He was the narrator of "Twilight Zone: The Movie," voiced Puff in several "Puff the Magic Dragon" animated films, and was the voice of the big bad Golobulus in the animated "G.I. Joe: The Movie."
As Meredith got older, his onscreen appearances came fewer and far between. Some of his biggest live-action roles after "Rocky" came in 1978's "Foul Play" and 1981's "Clash of the Titans." His last film role was in 1995's "Grumpier Old Men," reprising his Grandpa Gustafson character from the first film. Meredith passed away in 1997 at the age of 89.
Thayer David - George Jurgens
"Rocky" tells a pretty intimate story, so there are only a handful of characters who play particularly large roles in the film. That said, there are plenty of memorable supporting characters in the movie. One of those is George Jurgens, the promoter who originally sells Rocky on the matchup with the champ, Apollo Creed. Jurgens is played by veteran stage actor Thayer David, and it's a memorable performance that was sadly one of the final roles of his career.
Thayer was already an established actor before "Rocky," appearing on shows like "Dark Shadows" and movies such as "Journey to the Center of the Earth." He only had a handful of credits to his name after the 1976 release of "Rocky," as he died of a heart attack just a few years later at the age of 51. His most recognizable roles in that short time period were as Deacon in 1977's "Fun with Dick and Jane" and Harlan in the TV miniseries "Roots."
Tony Burton - Tony Duke Evers
Although the "Rocky" movies aren't known for having particularly realistic boxing scenes, the scenarios and match trends that occur — especially in the earlier films — do have a basis in reality. It probably doesn't hurt that some of the actors had experience in the ring. One of those actors is Tony Burton, a Golden Gloves fighter, who played Apollo's trainer Duke in the film. Duke is one of Apollo's few voices of reason in the original film. While the champ and everyone around him believe Rocky will be a pushover, Duke studies the tape and recognizes how much of a threat Balboa is in the ring.
Burton appeared in every "Rocky" film, eventually switching over to train Balboa after Apollo's death at the hands of Ivan Drago. Outside of that franchise, Burton had a number of small but memorable roles in film. He had a very small part in "The Shining," as the garage owner who helps Dick Halloran reach the hotel during Jack's rampage. He's also part of one of the most memorable scenes in "Hook," dropping scorpions on a former comrade locked in the Boo Box.
Burton had a number of guest roles in television and other small film roles until 2007, when he stepped away from acting. He died in 2016 at the age of 78.
Joe Spinell - Tony Gazzo
When we first meet Rocky, we find out that he mostly makes his money as a shakedown artist and enforcer for a loan shark named Tony Gazzo. Played by character actor Joe Spinell, Gazzo actually treats Rocky with a fair amount of respect and dignity, despite his unsavory job. Gazzo even gets invited to Rocky and Adrian's wedding, and Gazzo cheers on his former employee as he battles Apollo Creed. The characters' relationship may have been inspired by Spinell and Stallone's real-life friendship — Spinell was actually the godfather of Stallone's son, Sage.
Spinell often played streetwise characters, and had a number of small roles in films like "Sorcerer," "Taxi Driver" and "Cruising." He also used his intimidating presence in a number of lesser-known horror films, where he often got top billing. Probably the most famous of Spinell's horror roles comes in 1980's "Maniac," which he co-wrote and starred in as serial killer Frank Zito. He also starred in 1982's "The Last Horror Film" and 1988's "The Undertaker," the latter of which was one of Spinell's last onscreen roles: The actor died in 1989.
Jodi Letizia as Marie
When most people think of "Rocky," they only picture a handful of characters. However, there are a number of tiny roles that really add to the film, and one of those roles is Marie. Early on in "Rocky," our hero encounters a group of unruly teens who are up to no good. He walks one of them, a young girl named Marie, home, and tries to deter her from the path she's on. Marie shouts at him and calls him a creep. You can't win 'em all.
Marie is played by Jodi Letizia, who only has a few onscreen roles to her name. She appeared on an episode of "Miami Vice," and later had a role on a single episode of "Saturday Night Live." She also recorded a few scenes for "Rocky V" as the grown-up Marie, but her scenes were cut from the final film.
Letizia is still an actor, she just doesn't do movies and television. Instead, she's known for her stage performances, and has garnered positive reviews for her one-woman shows like "Over the Edge" and "Love Is a Four Letter Word."
Jimmy Gambina as Mike
Mickey stands out in most "Rocky" fans' heads as the Italian Stallion's training force, but actor Jimmy Gambina probably was a bigger influence on the film as a whole. Not only does Gambina play Mickey's right-hand man, Mike, but he also served as a technical consultant on the film. In interviews, he has said that he was hired to train Stallone as a boxer.
Gambina reprised his role in "Rocky V," and he also appeared in a number of other boxing films. You can catch him in "Heart of a Champion: The Ray Mancini Story," on a boxing-themed episode of the Michael Landon series "Highway to Heaven," and as a referee on an episode of "Arli$$."
Where Gambina finds much more love is as a boxing and fight consultant for movies. He has been part of productions like "Saturday Night Fever," "The Idolmaker," "Locker 13," and the 1998 Nicolas Cage film "Snake Eyes."
Stan Shaw as Big Dipper Brown
Other than the main stars of "Rocky," not many actors in the film went on to have the success of actor Stan Shaw. He played another boxer in Mickey's gym by the name of "Big Dipper" Brown — early in the film, Mickey and his team actually give Rocky's locker away to Dipper. Shaw had a thriving acting career after "Rocky," and you've probably seen him in a few nostalgic faves in the decades that followed.
A few years after "Rocky," Shaw appeared in the miniseries "Roots: The Next Generations," where he played Will Palmer. His biggest hit of the '80s probably came in the extremely underrated horror comedy "The Monster Squad." In the '90s, he appeared in "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Cutthroat Island," and reunited with "Rocky" alum Jimmy Gambina in "Snake Eyes."
More recently, Shaw has become a mainstay in Hallmark-adjacent Christmas movies like "A Christmas Winter Song." He's also had a few recurring television roles: He played Larry in 10 episodes of the BET series "The Family Business," and Dr. George Thomas on a handful of "Chicago Med" episodes.
Joe Frazier as Himself
Stallone famously cobbled together the story behind "Rocky" from a number of different sources, but only one of them actually appears in the film: that of Smokin' Joe Frazier. One of the all-time greats in the ring, Frazier had just retired from boxing after his second fight with George Foreman when "Rocky" was filming. He had a small cameo in the movie playing himself.
Frazier dipped his toes into acting on a few occasions, but generally just played himself on screen. His most notable cameos came on "The Simpsons," where he actually voiced himself on two separate occasions. You can catch him in the Season 3 episode "Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes?" and in the Season 17 episode "Homer's Paternity Coot."
Outside of acting, Frazier remained a boxing ambassador and trainer for many years after his retirement. He later claimed that he wasn't a big fan of the "Rocky" film, as he believed that Stallone borrowed too many aspects of his life to create the character. Frazier died in 2011 at the age of 67.
Bill Baldwin as Fight Announcer
Anyone who has ever watched a boxing match knows how much a good announcer can enhance things, and "Rocky" made sure to bring in an old pro. Bill Baldwin started his career in radio, so he was a perfect way to add some gravitas to "Rocky" as the film's fight announcer. Baldwin went on to have an impressive career in Hollywood, appearing in movies and television until he passed away in 1982 at the age of 69.
Baldwin was a fight commentator in both the second and third "Rocky" films, and he often utilized his talents to play announcers, newscasters, and the like in movies. He appeared in a number of other boxing films, like Jon Voight's "The Champ" in 1979, the TV movie "Marciano," and "Honeyboy" in 1982. He also had a number of guest spots on popular TV series, like "Fantasy Island," "Police Story," and "The Incredible Hulk." Baldwin's final role came as a townsperson in the 1983 TV movie "Sawyer and Finn."
Carl Weathers - Apollo Creed
An underdog hero is only as good as their rival, and "Rocky" has a doozy of an antagonist in Apollo Creed. Played with cocky glee by Carl Weathers, Apollo is the perfect roadblock to stand in the way of Rocky Balboa. He's arrogant and irritating, but also clever and determined; Apollo is definitely not a villain, and Weathers' charisma is so through the roof that they kept him returning to the franchise many times over.
Weathers never quite reached the levels of superstardom that Stallone did, but he's arguably had a longer and more consistent career as an actor. Some of his most notable roles after "Rocky" include Colonel Dillon in "Predator," where a bicep-flexing handshake with Arnold Schwarzenegger launched a thousand memes, the reluctant golf tutor Chubbs in "Happy Gilmore," and Combat Carl in "Toy Story 4." He's also had some memorable television roles, including a huckster version of himself on "Arrested Development" and Mando's buddy Greef on "The Mandalorian." The latter is his most recent role, but it seems doubtful that Carl Weathers will be finished with acting any time soon.