The Witches Of Dathomir From Ahsoka Are Gorgeous In Real Life
"Star Wars" fans rejoice: the Witches of Dathomir have made their long-awaited live-action debut! First introduced in the 1994 and now Legends novel "The Courtship of Princess Leia," the witches eventually saw their entrance into canon territory when they appeared in Dave Filoni's "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." In the animated series, the Daughters of Dathomir, also called the Nightsisters, amazed and baffled audiences by bathing in dark side energy and wielding ancient magick powers; the witches certainly weren't Jedi, but they didn't fully align with Sith beliefs either.
Now, the witches and their crimson robes have returned, in league with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) no less. In the latest episode of "Ahsoka," the magick wielders are waiting on Peridea for Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) to arrive with her retinue. There are three witches, and "Star Wars" fans may want to know who the actors are bringing these mysterious characters to life.
Jeryl Prescott -- Aktropaw
Bringing to life the Great Mother Aktropaw is none other than Jeryl Prescott. Without her scarlet robes and eerie makeup, longtime "Walking Dead" fans probably recognize this actor. Prescott was one of the core characters in the show's first season. She portrayed Jacqui, one of the first characters who stood up to Carol's (Melissa McBride) abusive husband, Ed (Adam Minarovich). Jacqui perished at the end of the season when she decided to remain behind at the CDC, which was timed to explode.
In recent years, Prescott has taken prominent recurring roles in shows like "All the Queen's Men" and "Swamp Thing." The latter wasn't her only DC project as she also was in an episode of "Batwoman." Prior to that, she played in episodes of "Shameless," "Scandal," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." In 2014, she also guest-starred in five episodes on Showtime's hit series, "Ray Donovan."
While "Ahsoka" may be the actor's first time in a galaxy far, far away, she is obviously no Padawan when it comes to performing!
Jane Edwina Seymour -- Lakesis
Jane Edwina Seymour portrays Lakesis, the Dathomirian witch who informs Morgan Elsbeth of Thrawn's incoming arrival. The actor was very thrilled to join the "Star Wars" universe, having frequently expressed her excitement on her social media before "Ahsoka" debuted. "Excited for this to go to air...and very grateful to be a part of this STAR WARS series, I loved working on it in so many ways."
Seymour is no stranger to the world of sci-fi, having recently appeared in two episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" as the Borg Queen. Before that, Seymour took part in more grounded dramas such as "Nova Vita," playing Dr. Perkins and starring alongside names like Titus Welliver and Dean Norris.
Eagle-eyed fans of Netflix's "You" may also recognize her, as she played a hilariously upbeat and sort of inappropriate library goer who compliments Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) child just a bit too much. Thankfully, she only appeared in a single episode in the show's third season, any longer and she may have had to endure Joe's wrath.
Claudia Black -- Klothow
Portraying Klothow, who appears to be the leading Great Mother, is video game legend Claudia Black. Longtime gamers may have recognized Klothow's voice, as the actor has been a part of several iconic franchises.
Interestingly, Black's most famous voice role is arguably that of Morrigan from Bioware's "Dragon Age" series; Morrigan is a Witch of the Wilds and one of the main companions in "Dragon Age: Origins." Talk about perfect casting! The actor also has roles in two "Mass Effect" games, another signature Bioware franchise. Black has also voiced roles for popular titles like "Call of Duty," "Uncharted," and "Gears of War." And that barely scratches the surface.
On top of her several gaming roles, Black recently guest-starred in four episodes of HBO's "The Nevers." In 2022, she leapt into another live-action sci-fi project, taking on the leading role of Karla Grey in "Deus."
Aside from voicing countless iconic video game characters, Black is probably best known for her early recurring roles on "Farscape" and "Stargate SG-1," shows that are considered absolute gems and staples in the sci-fi genre.