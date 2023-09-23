The Witches Of Dathomir From Ahsoka Are Gorgeous In Real Life

Bringing to life the Great Mother Aktropaw is none other than Jeryl Prescott. Without her scarlet robes and eerie makeup, longtime "Walking Dead" fans probably recognize this actor. Prescott was one of the core characters in the show's first season. She portrayed Jacqui, one of the first characters who stood up to Carol's (Melissa McBride) abusive husband, Ed (Adam Minarovich). Jacqui perished at the end of the season when she decided to remain behind at the CDC, which was timed to explode.

In recent years, Prescott has taken prominent recurring roles in shows like "All the Queen's Men" and "Swamp Thing." The latter wasn't her only DC project as she also was in an episode of "Batwoman." Prior to that, she played in episodes of "Shameless," "Scandal," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." In 2014, she also guest-starred in five episodes on Showtime's hit series, "Ray Donovan."

While "Ahsoka" may be the actor's first time in a galaxy far, far away, she is obviously no Padawan when it comes to performing!