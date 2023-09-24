The Simpsons Theory Gives The Series A Mind-Blowing Multiversal Twist

Though Fox has had other long-running animated comedy series over the years, none of them can touch the mind-blowing 30+ years that "The Simpsons" has been airing. Boasting over 750 episodes, even side characters on the series like Ned Flanders (Harry Shearer), Moe Szyzlak (Hank Azaria), and Milhouse Van Houten (Pamela Hayden) have become household names and common pop culture reference points.

However, when you consider just how much has happened to America's favorite family over the years, "The Simpsons" satire-heavy storytelling becomes even harder to believe than normal. Of course, many animated programs have operated on a very exaggerated and fluid version of reality for decades. All that aside, one Redditor has an explanation that could change how we view the reality of the series.

On the r/FanTheories subreddit, a Reddit user posited that each season of "The Simpsons" takes place in a different level of the multiverse. "I feel like every Simpsons season takes place in a different universe that is slightly different than others, which [may] explain why characters don't age and some continuity issues," they explained. They went on to give a few examples, including changes to characters' backstories, Waylon Smithers' (Shearer) skin color being different in Season 1, and other details that seem to be in constant flux over the course of the series.