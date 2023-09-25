Aquaman 2 Director Calls DCU's Reboot 'Noise' & Confirms His Sequel Stands Alone

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" marks the official end of the DCEU's tumultuous tenure. While fans can't wait to see which, if any, characters will make the transition to James Gunn's new DCU, director James Wan isn't worried about his sequel fitting into any overarching cinematic universe, claiming that the latest reboot attempt didn't impact the film at all.

"The beauty about 'Aquaman' is that we've always designed these two films to be within their own world," Wan told the press at the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" trailer event, stating that he'd be foolish not to be aware of DC's impending reboot. "The advantage of not being hooked into this bigger universe is whatever happens over there doesn't really affect my movie. This film doesn't hook into anything. It lives in it's own world. That's what we found worked really well for us on the first film, and we're doing exactly the same. There's noise going around, but I'm just in my cocoon, in my underwater kingdom."

From Wan's statement, fans shouldn't expect to see any other characters in the sequel, with the director cementing that the film doesn't connect to either DC cinematic universe. Of course, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" had three rounds of reshoots in just one year, partially to solve a problem surrounding Batman's cameo. But, from the sound of it, the production scrapped those ideas altogether, making the "Aquaman" sequel more of a standalone adventure.