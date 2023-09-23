The Marvels' Budget May Show Disney Hasn't Learned From Past Mistakes
Up next on the docket as far as theatrical efforts go under the Marvel Studios banner is "The Marvels" from director Nia DaCosta. The film sees three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful heroines, Carol "Captain Marvel" Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan (Iman Vellani), team up to solve the mystery of their powers becoming entangled while facing down an emerging cosmic threat. As it turns out, this is quite the pricey superhero adventure, with the overall budget coming in at a whopping $270 million (via Forbes).
The publication notes that, according to a recent filing straight from the Disney subsidiary responsible for making "The Marvels," net spending on the film sits around $219.8 million, meaning that to break even, it has to make roughly $439.6 million by the time it leaves theaters. Evidently, Disney has yet to learn its lesson that big budgets don't always equate to big profits. After all, recent equally expensive efforts such as "Lightyear," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and "Elemental" failed to impress in terms of financials, resulting in small wins at best or monetary losses at worst for the studio.
Sure, cosmic superhero extravaganzas like "The Marvels" require bigger budgets to make the action intense, the locations eye-catching, and the visual effects convincing, but Disney can stand to spend a little smarter. Sometimes, all it takes is a modest budget, a strong script, and a few talented actors.
It's not impossible to make a profitable blockbuster with a modest studio budget
Seeing as 2019's "Captain Marvel" cracked $1 billion when it released, it's not impossible that "The Marvels" makes a boatload of money when it reaches theaters. Even if it does, though, it'll be an outlier in the grand scheme of Disney's big screen output over the past year. The fact of the matter is, Disney's exorbitant budgets aren't doing the company as a whole any favors, and for the most part, they don't seem to be making projects any more successful. It might be in Disney's best interest to pull back on the budgets and be a bit smarter with its money.
Elsewhere in the entertainment world, studios have put together excellent films with A-list actors that look great and only cost a fraction of the average Marvel Cinematic Universe or Pixar production. The action-packed "John Wick: Chapter 4," the pink-covered "Barbie," and the slow and methodical "Oppenheimer," for example, all cost less than $150 million to make, yet they all outclass most or all of Disney's latest projects in terms of response, profits, and visuals. It's all about allocating accordingly and going into the production process with a concrete plan.
Hopefully, "The Marvels" won't suffer the same dire fate at the box office as so many of its recent Disney contemporaries when it reaches theaters on November 10.