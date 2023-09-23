The Marvels' Budget May Show Disney Hasn't Learned From Past Mistakes

Up next on the docket as far as theatrical efforts go under the Marvel Studios banner is "The Marvels" from director Nia DaCosta. The film sees three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful heroines, Carol "Captain Marvel" Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan (Iman Vellani), team up to solve the mystery of their powers becoming entangled while facing down an emerging cosmic threat. As it turns out, this is quite the pricey superhero adventure, with the overall budget coming in at a whopping $270 million (via Forbes).

The publication notes that, according to a recent filing straight from the Disney subsidiary responsible for making "The Marvels," net spending on the film sits around $219.8 million, meaning that to break even, it has to make roughly $439.6 million by the time it leaves theaters. Evidently, Disney has yet to learn its lesson that big budgets don't always equate to big profits. After all, recent equally expensive efforts such as "Lightyear," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and "Elemental" failed to impress in terms of financials, resulting in small wins at best or monetary losses at worst for the studio.

Sure, cosmic superhero extravaganzas like "The Marvels" require bigger budgets to make the action intense, the locations eye-catching, and the visual effects convincing, but Disney can stand to spend a little smarter. Sometimes, all it takes is a modest budget, a strong script, and a few talented actors.