Expendables 4: Every Cast Member Who Came Back & Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Didn't

It's been a while since audiences last saw The Expendables. However, the ragtag group of action stars is back for "The Expendables 4," with the first trailer debuting earlier this week featuring plenty of new and returning faces.

Of course, Sylvester Stallone is back as Barney Ross, with "Expendables 4" marking his final appearance in the series. Because of that, he has a limited role in the film, so don't expect to see much of the legendary actor. With Barney more or less out of the picture, Jason Statham's Lee Christmas, the original "Expendables" team's knife expert, takes his place as the new head of the franchise. Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture also return to the series as sniper Gunner Jensen and explosives expert Toll Road, respectively.

While that's all "Expendables 4" has regarding returning faces, plenty of new characters debut in the upcoming film. Most notably, Megan Fox returns to the action industry as CIA agent Gina, Christmas's former girlfriend, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson plays Easy, the newest member of the Expendables. Andy Garcia also plays another CIA agent.

Although "Expendables 4" doesn't have the acting firepower of previous installments, the mix of old and new characters promises an enjoyable action movie. However, there's one notable name missing from the roster, a beloved character that fans hoped would return.