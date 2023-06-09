Expendables 4: Every Cast Member Who Came Back & Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Didn't
It's been a while since audiences last saw The Expendables. However, the ragtag group of action stars is back for "The Expendables 4," with the first trailer debuting earlier this week featuring plenty of new and returning faces.
Of course, Sylvester Stallone is back as Barney Ross, with "Expendables 4" marking his final appearance in the series. Because of that, he has a limited role in the film, so don't expect to see much of the legendary actor. With Barney more or less out of the picture, Jason Statham's Lee Christmas, the original "Expendables" team's knife expert, takes his place as the new head of the franchise. Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture also return to the series as sniper Gunner Jensen and explosives expert Toll Road, respectively.
While that's all "Expendables 4" has regarding returning faces, plenty of new characters debut in the upcoming film. Most notably, Megan Fox returns to the action industry as CIA agent Gina, Christmas's former girlfriend, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson plays Easy, the newest member of the Expendables. Andy Garcia also plays another CIA agent.
Although "Expendables 4" doesn't have the acting firepower of previous installments, the mix of old and new characters promises an enjoyable action movie. However, there's one notable name missing from the roster, a beloved character that fans hoped would return.
Arnold Schwarzenegger won't be back
Arnold Schwarzenegger has appeared in every movie of the "Expendables" series, playing Trench Mauser, the on-again-off-again rival and ally to Sylvester Stallone's Barney Ross. Unfortunately, that ends with the fourth installment, as the legendary actor reiterated that he would not return to the franchise.
"It's done and I'm not in it," he told Parade while promoting his new Netflix series "FUBAR." However, don't expect to find some Vin Diesel and The Rock levels of drama within Schwarzenegger's departure from the series because there is none. He believes that "Expendables" was fun, but it's time to move on, which he told his long-time friend Stallone well before production began on the fourth installment. "I said, 'You know what, we have done this and I'm out of it.' And he really understood."
While Schwarzenegger was a great addition to the "Expendables" series, rounding out its cast of A-list action stars, he never played a large role in any of the movies. He had an uncredited cameo in the first film, which he elaborated on in his interview, saying, "I did it as a favor to Sly. I shot it on a Saturday for two hours quickly in a church with Bruce Willis." He reprised the role in "Expendables 2" and had a larger role in the threequel, but that was clearly enough for Schwarzenegger.