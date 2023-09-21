AHS: Delicate - Anna's Hairy Problem Has Its Roots In A Spine-Chilling Urban Legend

Contains spoilers for "American Horror Story: Delicate" Season 12, Episode 1 — "Multiply thy Pain"

It's only one episode old, but "American Horror Story: Delicate" is already awash in the same spider-centric imagery that dominated its advertising campaign. Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) has encountered multiple arachnids as she runs from danger, tries to promote her acting career, and undergoes another round of IVF. But the long, silken strands of hair she pulls from her head and the spider her husband Dexter (Matt Czuchry) finds in her hair all have their roots in a scary urban legend that's been chilling people for decades.

The story usually involves a young girl with a complicated hairdo — originally a bouffant or a beehive — whose stylish locks form the basis for her downfall. Sometimes she refuses to wash her hair after taking such a long amount of time ratting it up; sometimes her love of hairspray isn't mentioned and her teacher notices blood dripping down her neck and sends her to the school nurse. The end result is the same: spiders have infested her hair because she has failed to brush it out and wash it. Said spiders then attack her, sometimes biting and envenomating her when she or others find them on her head, sometimes resulting in the revelation that the spiders have chewed their way through the victim's skull and into her brain. Since the story began circulating, hundreds of different alterations have been made to the tale, which has shape-shifted with the decades to reflect social mores.