Whatever Happened To BoomBoom Naturals After Shark Tank?

John Pinto and his wife Chelsea are looking for a $300,000 for 10% of BoomBoom Naturals. Amongst trying it out, the sharks, including guest star Charles Barkley, all enjoy the product's rejuvenating quality. Chelsea shares that similar items exist, but none possess the same diversity of scents as BoomBoom. The company's sales are similarly refreshing. Last year, BoomBoom did $754,000 and are on track to hit $1.1. million by the end of 2018. Additionally, the company made $120,000 in net profits after John covered his salary. Its sales are coming from a mix of online traction through its website and Amazon alongside wholesale distributors.

However, the price point raises some eyebrows. Online margins seem good, with a single pack costing $0.70 to make and selling for $7.95. However, its wholesale price is $1.50 to $2. They've experimented with a $3.99 price point, but even then, the sharks feel that the team is cutting into their margins. John reveals that they have other investors on board who put in $200,000 for 25% of the business, which doesn't sit well with the sharks, who are being asked for more and receiving less equity. John argues that the company's growth in sales have given them added value.

The sharks are not fond of the valuation, while others don't see the product as anything more than a onetime use. Robert Herjavec is willing to go in, but he wants 36% of BoomBoom — the same amount of equity that John currently possesses. The team say that the highest they can give up is 20%, but Herjavec stays firm on his offer. At the end, the two leave the tank without a deal.