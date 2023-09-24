Whatever Happened To Gabriel Macht After Suits?

After "Suits" aired its finale in 2019, Gabriel Macht decided that instead of jumping into other projects, he would take an extended hiatus from acting. "We worked tirelessly for nine years," he said in an interview with TV Insider. "We invested so much of our lives and as great as an experience it has been — it has been such a blessing for so many of us, including our fans who went on this journey with us — I have a real sense of freedom having now finished it."

Macht went on to explain that he was taking the hiatus to enjoy time with his family, travel the world, and explore other pursuits and hobbies. While he hasn't yet made any formal plans to return to acting, he has kept up a public-facing presence by way of the occasional interview and social media accounts like Instagram. In a recent development, he posted a letter affirming his solidarity with the 2023 SAG/AFTRA strike and the WGA strike.

All in all, it's a bit of a toss-up whether Macht actually will ever return to acting. There's every chance that his hiatus could wind up being a full-scale retirement, as he had already had quite the lengthy career by the end of "Suits." There's also a chance that he might return to the creative field by way of directing, which he has indicated an interest in on multiple occasions in the past. Ultimately, fans will just have to wait and see.