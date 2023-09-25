Things The Fast And Furious Franchise Should Be Embarrassed About

The "Fast and Furious" movies have never been known for their realism, seriousness, or cinematic artistry. Quite the contrary, they're perhaps the most famously stupid films of the 21st century. That's why fans around the world love them, but the goofiness isn't always a good thing.

Inevitably, when you tell stories about street racers who become international super spies, you're going to hit some weird moments. And most of the time, it's worth the tradeoff. Moments like Brian (Paul Walker) and Dom (Vin Diesel) jumping a supercar between two skyscrapers or Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) flying a Pontiac Fiero into space are what make the series so great. Speeches about family, drag race philosophy, racing a nuclear submarine in a Lamborghini — it's a winning formula.

Then there are the less savory bits of strangeness, like the constant retcons and occasional bizarre character choices. And that's without getting into all of the behind-the-scenes drama that the "Fast" series has dealt with over the years. You can have all the box office success in the world, but it won't erase the bad bits. To that end, here are some things that the "Fast and Furious" franchise should definitely be embarrassed about.