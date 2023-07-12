The Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One Scene That Puts Fast X To Shame

The car chase scene in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" stands head and shoulders above the one in "Fast X" for its practicality. Even in the Spanish Steps moment, the vehicle seen in "Dead Reckoning" looks like an actual car, while the one seen in "Fast X" looks like a fairly rendered but unfortunately obvious CGI model.

The "Fast X" scene is also just as empty and needlessly complicated as the rest of the film, aiming for the over-the-top antics fans have come to expect. But its bloated ensemble appears and disappears from the action as the plot necessitates while the logical consequences of their violence are doled out seemingly at random, effectively destroying any tension that might be created. Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto survives explosions and high-speed crashes, while Little Nobody (Scott Eastwood) is knocked out of commission for the remainder of the film seemingly by jumping out of a car.

Meanwhile, "Dead Reckoning" aims for a simpler complexity, structured like a classic action scene in the way it gives Ethan Hunt and Grace (Hayley Atwell) a creative obstacle in the form of handcuffs to make what might've been a tropey chase sequence unique. Another example of this is the choice of vehicle — a small, bright yellow Fiat 500 awkwardly retrofitted with IMF tech. In a franchise and a genre where we've come to expect the rampant, cathartic destruction of sports cars, it's exciting to watch Tom Cruise attempt to steer a city car so tiny it barely fits his legs while handcuffed to a thief who can't drive four feet without running into something. It feels like a genuine creative risk, the sort that requires the brand of vulnerability that defines a true action hero like Cruise.