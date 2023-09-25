The CW's Worst DC Superhero Series Has A Harsh Rotten Tomatoes Consensus

Warner Bros. has had a pretty rough time with its DC properties over the last year. Not only have big-name movies like "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle" all underperformed at the box office, but other new spins on The CW properties, like "The Winchesters" and "Gotham Knights," have been canceled after only a single season.

The latter series focuses on Batman's supporting cast and how they react to the news that the Dark Knight has died. As criminals seek to capitalize on Gotham City's newfound vulnerability, a team of allies comes together to protect the city. Either way, considering how much both fans and critics rejected "Gotham Knights," it's probably not all that surprising that the series is The CW's worst-rated DC show on Rotten Tomatoes.

With an unimpressive score of 46% from your average viewers and an absolutely brutal consensus of 21% from critics, "Gotham Knights" inspired derision from all sides. Unfortunately, even The CW mainstays couldn't help this one either, as "Supernatural" star Misha Collins' turn as legacy Batman villain Harvey Dent/Two-Face wasn't enough to keep the series afloat.