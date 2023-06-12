Superman Beats Batman: Gotham Knights Falls, While Superman & Lois Flies High To Season 4 Renewal

Superman and Batman: two DC Comics staples who work well as a team but also aren't afraid to take swings at one another when necessary. This time around, the two heroes' respective corners of the DC Universe were vying for an enduring spot in the television landscape. The established favorite "Superman & Lois" was due for a Season 4 renewal, while the small screen newcomer "Gotham Knights" was up for a second season. When the dust finally settled, only one of these comic book-based programs made it out on its own two feet.

As reported by Deadline on June 12, "Superman & Lois" has been renewed for a fourth season on The CW alongside the sports drama "All American: Homecoming." The next season of the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-led series will span a total of 10 episodes. That means that "Gotham Knights" — a program centered on Batman's supporting cast members who all band together to figure out the mystery of his death — will not return for a Season 2, completing its brief small screen run with only 13 episodes to its name.

With the premature end of "Gotham Knights," "Superman & Lois" stands alone as a relic of a seemingly bygone era of The CW.