Atlanta: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?
Throughout his career, Donald Glover has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Not only was he a part of the NBC cult-comedy hit "Community" for most of its run, but he has also released several albums under the name of his musical alter ego, Childish Gambino, and showed up in major motion pictures like "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "The Lion King."
Of course, this is on top of his extensive writing career. This includes his critically acclaimed comedy-drama, "Atlanta," a series that wrapped up in 2022 and is comprised of a mere 41 episodes across its 4 seasons. Adding to his pedigree, Glover has also written for the NBC comedy series "30 Rock," where he served as an executive story editor, and the Amazon Prime original film, "Guava Island," in which he also starred with Rihanna.
As for "Atlanta," now that the series is over, many fans of the multi-talented performer may think that it's the perfect time to jump into the show for themselves. Furthermore, viewers have plenty of choices for where to watch the acclaimed series, including Apple TV, Hulu, Vudu, and Google Play.
Viewers can expect to watch through Atlanta pretty quickly
If the news of the series' relatively low episode count has prospective viewers breathing a sigh of relief regarding "Atlanta," they'll be even more pleased to learn that episodes generally fall in the 20-40-minute range. The shorter runtime will definitely help fans hoping to binge their way through the series, which also stars Zazie Betz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Bryan Tyree Henry.
Naturally, it doesn't hurt that the series was well-received by both critics and fans alike, up to and including the ending of "Atlanta." "Ambitious and refreshing, Atlanta offers a unique vehicle for star and series creator Donald Glover's eccentric brand of humor — as well as a number of timely, trenchant observations," reads the Rotten Tomatoes consensus for Season 1 of the series.
While most viewers already have plenty on their plates with more traditional television and loads of streamers pumping out content weekly, the shorter and less intimidating nature of a show like "Atlanta" makes it an ideal choice for your next binge-worthy series. The show also blends psychedelic experimentation in its filming and storytelling style with more traditional character growth, giving it an especially unique feel when compared to your average television show.