Atlanta: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

Throughout his career, Donald Glover has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Not only was he a part of the NBC cult-comedy hit "Community" for most of its run, but he has also released several albums under the name of his musical alter ego, Childish Gambino, and showed up in major motion pictures like "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "The Lion King."

Of course, this is on top of his extensive writing career. This includes his critically acclaimed comedy-drama, "Atlanta," a series that wrapped up in 2022 and is comprised of a mere 41 episodes across its 4 seasons. Adding to his pedigree, Glover has also written for the NBC comedy series "30 Rock," where he served as an executive story editor, and the Amazon Prime original film, "Guava Island," in which he also starred with Rihanna.

As for "Atlanta," now that the series is over, many fans of the multi-talented performer may think that it's the perfect time to jump into the show for themselves. Furthermore, viewers have plenty of choices for where to watch the acclaimed series, including Apple TV, Hulu, Vudu, and Google Play.