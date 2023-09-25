HBO Shows That Were Canceled After Just One Season

In another universe "The Nevers" might have fared better. The series was set to be creator Joss Whedon's return to television after more than a decade of focusing on "Avengers" movies and the ill-fated 2017 cut of "Justice League." After bidding against Netflix for the show, HBO ordered "The Nevers" straight-to-series in 2018, but the show's troubles began before it ever made it to air.

Whedon left "The Nevers" in 2020 amidst a sea of troubling accusations. First Whedon's ex-wife Kai Cole published a piece in The Wrap accusing the writer and director of being a hypocrite who didn't come close to living up to the feminist ideals that had long been associated with him and his work. Then Ray Fisher came forward on X, formerly known as Twitter, with allegations that Whedon had transformed the set of "Justice League" into an unwelcome and outright hostile environment.

It's hard to imagine that Whedon's reputation didn't impact the success of "The Nevers." Set in Victorian London, the series follows a group of people called the Touched. All of them exhibit borderline magical powers with a sci-fi twist. Ultimately, HBO canceled the series halfway through its first season and, as part of Warner Brothers' ruthless cost-cutting strategy, it removed "The Nevers" from its streaming platform. The concluding six episodes of the season, which were managed by showrunner Philippa Goslett in Whedon's place, eventually saw the light of day on Tubi. The show might not become a cult classic like "Firefly," but it was a promising introduction to a new world that would've been great to explore further.