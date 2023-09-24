My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To David & Benji Bolton?

Some sibling duos who appear on "My 600-lb Life," such as the Assanti brothers, Steven and Justin, make Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's life pretty difficult during their time in his program. However, that's not the case for David Bolton and his younger brother Benji Bolton, who are introduced in Season 6 of the series. Weighing around 750 and 580 pounds, respectively, the two are ready to get their lives on track for the sake of themselves, their partners, and their daughters.

At first, David is the one thriving in his wellness journey and even puts off bariatric surgery to give Benji more time to catch up. Yet by the end of their Season 6 "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" follow-up episode, it's Benji who is further along in his journey. After his first skin removal surgery, he weighs 176 pounds, whereas David, whose weight is unknown, doesn't think he wants skin removal.

As of April 2020, Benji is maintaining the success he achieved on the show. In a photo posted on his now-deleted Facebook page (via Distractify), he's looking happy and healthy next to his daughter, Lorali. David, who split from girlfriend Mary due to her being less than supportive of his journey, also appears happy and healthy next to his new partner, Carrie, in a photo posted to his Facebook page in September 2023. Still, their lives haven't been completely perfect post-TLC.