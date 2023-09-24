The Big Bang Theory: Do Kaley Cuoco & Melissa Rauch Get Along In Real Life?

With any long-running series, it's hard not to feel curious about whether or not the cast members actually get along, even more so if they play characters who are best friends. In the "Big Bang Theory," Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) are often depicted as being very close, alongside Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). At the beginning of the show, Penny is the only main female cast member and doesn't have many prominent relationships with other women. Bernadette, a fellow waitress at the Cheesecake Factory, is introduced early in Season 3. Though she wasn't meant to be a recurring character, she becomes an essential part of the group as one of Penny's best friends.

Fortunately, it appears that this friendship reaches beyond the small screen. Early in 2023, Cuoco gave birth to a baby girl with her boyfriend, "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey. She later shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram. Rauch didn't comment immediately, but her response to the news was incredibly precious. "Soooo beautiful!!!" She responded. "Absolutely over the moon for you all!" She ended her reaction with a bunch of heart emoji, showing just how much happiness she feels for Cuoco and her partner. Though Cuoco didn't reply, it's safe to assume that Rauch's response proves that there is a ton of love between them.