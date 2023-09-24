The Big Bang Theory: Do Kaley Cuoco & Melissa Rauch Get Along In Real Life?
With any long-running series, it's hard not to feel curious about whether or not the cast members actually get along, even more so if they play characters who are best friends. In the "Big Bang Theory," Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) are often depicted as being very close, alongside Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). At the beginning of the show, Penny is the only main female cast member and doesn't have many prominent relationships with other women. Bernadette, a fellow waitress at the Cheesecake Factory, is introduced early in Season 3. Though she wasn't meant to be a recurring character, she becomes an essential part of the group as one of Penny's best friends.
Fortunately, it appears that this friendship reaches beyond the small screen. Early in 2023, Cuoco gave birth to a baby girl with her boyfriend, "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey. She later shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram. Rauch didn't comment immediately, but her response to the news was incredibly precious. "Soooo beautiful!!!" She responded. "Absolutely over the moon for you all!" She ended her reaction with a bunch of heart emoji, showing just how much happiness she feels for Cuoco and her partner. Though Cuoco didn't reply, it's safe to assume that Rauch's response proves that there is a ton of love between them.
Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch have always supported each other
This isn't the only proof that Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch's relationship is just as close off-screen as it is on-screen. Back in 2015, Rauch took her career to the next level when she co-wrote and starred in "The Bronze," a film about a former gymnastics bronze medalist. Fans might remember that several "The Big Bang Theory" alumni, including Cuoco, attended the movie's premiere to show support and admiration for their friend and her newest achievement.
Furthermore, Rauch posted a bittersweet moment on the set of "The Big Bang Theory" in May 2019, when the series came to an end. The photo, presumably taken on their last day of filming the hit sitcom, shows the cast in front of the elevator engaging in a group hug. Rauch didn't need many words to express her affection for her co-stars. She merely captioned the post with, "Always," adding a heart emoji before and after. As they held each other and took in these last moments as their characters, it was clear that it wasn't just Rauch and Cuoco who loved each other.