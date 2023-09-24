What Happened To American Idol's 'Garbage Man' And Where Is He Now?

Over its 21-season run, "American Idol" has amassed a number of fan favorites. Some have conquered the entertainment industry (see: Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood), but most have faded into obscurity (with maybe a few more Instagram followers to show for their efforts). One such example is Douglas Kiker, who generated serious buzz during the show's 18th season thanks to his lack of experience, unusual job, and undeniable natural talent.

Kiker auditioned for "American Idol" in Savannah and from the moment he entered the judging room, it was obvious he was just happy to be there. While being interviewed, Kiker shared that he worked on the back of a garbage truck, had no performing experience or vocal training — with the exception of serenading the trash while at work — and was auditioning to inspire his 2-year-old daughter.

America fell in love with Kiker's big smile and humility, and the judges offered him a ticket to Hollywood. But when the competition escalated, his lack of formal training couldn't be denied, and he was eliminated during the "Soul" category of the Genre Challenge. His time on the show helped increase his exposure, and since leaving Hollywood, Kiker has kept himself busy with his kids, his work as a garbage man, and by making and promoting his music and content.