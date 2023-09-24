What Happened To American Idol's 'Garbage Man' And Where Is He Now?
Over its 21-season run, "American Idol" has amassed a number of fan favorites. Some have conquered the entertainment industry (see: Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood), but most have faded into obscurity (with maybe a few more Instagram followers to show for their efforts). One such example is Douglas Kiker, who generated serious buzz during the show's 18th season thanks to his lack of experience, unusual job, and undeniable natural talent.
Kiker auditioned for "American Idol" in Savannah and from the moment he entered the judging room, it was obvious he was just happy to be there. While being interviewed, Kiker shared that he worked on the back of a garbage truck, had no performing experience or vocal training — with the exception of serenading the trash while at work — and was auditioning to inspire his 2-year-old daughter.
America fell in love with Kiker's big smile and humility, and the judges offered him a ticket to Hollywood. But when the competition escalated, his lack of formal training couldn't be denied, and he was eliminated during the "Soul" category of the Genre Challenge. His time on the show helped increase his exposure, and since leaving Hollywood, Kiker has kept himself busy with his kids, his work as a garbage man, and by making and promoting his music and content.
The 'Garbage Man' turns trash into treasure
Doug Kiker was one of the first contestants introduced in Season 18 and from the moment the "Garbage Man" stepped onto the screen, it was obvious he wasn't like the other performers. After introducing himself to the judges, he admitted that he had never performed in public before and didn't even know how to warm up. Before they let him sing, the judges sent Kiker to Ryan Seacrest, who walked him around the block to perform for strangers in preparation for his big audition.
When Kiker returned and was finally allowed to belt out "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts, his natural talent caused Luke Bryan to declare, "I'm a fan of the Garbage Man." Bryan was far from the only one. After Kiker was eliminated from his season, he began collecting subscribers on his YouTube page, and over the last three years, he's showcased a number of performances of himself covering different songs.
Kiker's audition received over 200 million video views, and after leaving the show and beginning to build his fan base, he also began crowdfunding his debut album. He announced his fundraising goals in a YouTube post shared in May 2020, writing, "I want to make a real album of original music and some awesome covers that I think y'all will really enjoy! I've never done this before so I need your help." As of 2023, his Indiegogo page shows that he's collected over $5,580 towards his $25,000 goal.
The 'Garbage Man' had issues with the law
Doug Kiker's time in the spotlight hasn't been entirely free from controversy. In May 2021, AL.com reported that the Mobile-area resident had been arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence. TMZ had more information, stating that the altercation involved Kiker and an adult woman and that her 911 call precipitated his arrest.
Since his release from jail, Kiker has stayed active on Instagram where he often posts pictures of his two daughters and information about his career. In October 2021, he updated fans about a movie he was working on called "Garbage Man" and in January 2022, he announced on YouTube that the film was available on Vimeo for rent or purchase.
Kiker may have struggled in the spotlight, but he's made it clear that he appreciates the support from his fans. In April 2022, he posted on his Instagram, writing "To all the people that have shown your love and support! ... I may have been down but don't ever count me out."