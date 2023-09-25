The Worst Things Nick Fury Has Done In The MCU

Hey, nobody's perfect, not even an Avenger. Which is why most of the heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (aka the MCU), it's hard to deny, have done things far from heroic at some point in their lives.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sold weapons that have killed and maimed; Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) killed William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon), driving the man's daughter Maya (Alaqua Cox) to a life of revenge. When it comes to the worst things Black Widow has done, where could you even begin? Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) has plenty of red in her ledger.

You'd think Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) would be off the hook, since he is typically running things behind the scenes rather than out there punching people, but this is far from the truth. Ever since he was a low-ranking agent at SHIELD, Fury has been making some seriously questionable decisions. He has lied to his teammates, taken advantage of his allies, and abandoned his wife. In fact, what he did in "Secret Invasion" alone almost doubled the list of shameful things viewers have witnessed. Below, a compilation of Fury's not-so-greatest hits.