John Wick: How To Watch The Entire Series

It has never been a better time to be a Baba-Yaga fan, and for those looking to experience every installment in the "John Wick" series of films, then look no further because a tactical layout of how to engage with all four targets has been put together that won't even cost a gold coin, keeping in mind not to conduct any business on hotel grounds of course.

When it comes to the box office or critical acclaim, every "John Wick" film since the first in 2014 has outdone the efforts of the one that came before it. Each entry in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise offers more insight into the unique world Mr. Wick inhabits, which features an assortment of intriguing characters and easily some of the best action sequences Hollywood has ever unleashed on the public. In order to experience the well-crafted thrill ride from start to finish, there is only one path to follow. The first three films, "John Wick," "John Wick: Chapter Two," and "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" are available to stream on AMC+. The fourth film, "John Wick: Chapter 4," will make its streaming debut on September 26, 2023, on Starz. Until then, fans can rent or purchase the fourth entry and its predecessors on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Now that all four movies are available to a wider audience, some may be wondering which "John Wick" flick fans love the most, and the results probably won't be what people were expecting.