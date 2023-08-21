John Wick: How To Watch The Entire Series
It has never been a better time to be a Baba-Yaga fan, and for those looking to experience every installment in the "John Wick" series of films, then look no further because a tactical layout of how to engage with all four targets has been put together that won't even cost a gold coin, keeping in mind not to conduct any business on hotel grounds of course.
When it comes to the box office or critical acclaim, every "John Wick" film since the first in 2014 has outdone the efforts of the one that came before it. Each entry in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise offers more insight into the unique world Mr. Wick inhabits, which features an assortment of intriguing characters and easily some of the best action sequences Hollywood has ever unleashed on the public. In order to experience the well-crafted thrill ride from start to finish, there is only one path to follow. The first three films, "John Wick," "John Wick: Chapter Two," and "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" are available to stream on AMC+. The fourth film, "John Wick: Chapter 4," will make its streaming debut on September 26, 2023, on Starz. Until then, fans can rent or purchase the fourth entry and its predecessors on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, and Google Play.
Now that all four movies are available to a wider audience, some may be wondering which "John Wick" flick fans love the most, and the results probably won't be what people were expecting.
Fans can't agree on which John Wick movie is better than the rest
Picking a favorite can be difficult, especially when it involves choosing a title from a franchise that arguably took action cinema to another level and continues to up the stakes considerably with every follow-up entry. The result has left fans somewhat divided when it comes to deciding which "John Wick" movie deserves the title of the best film in the series.
Some believe the franchise peaked with the first outing and it was all downhill from there, like u/lucia-pacciola, who has apparently experienced a serious case of franchise fatigue to the point of tapping out on Baba-Yaga movies, writing in a Reddit post, "The first one was good. Each sequel had diminishing returns. Not sure I'm gonna bother with the fourth one." While others feel there is something to love about every chapter, such as this particular Reddit user who posted, "I absolutely love the third one for the action. The second one excelled at world-building, and the first one I'd say had the best story." And then there are those that subscribe to the idea that every sequel surpasses the one that preceded it, like u/you-were-myth-taken, who commented, "Honestly thought each film was better than the one before it."
While there doesn't seem to be a definitive winner in terms of which "John Wick" motion picture is universally revered as the best, it does appear there is enough evidence to prove that while not every feature is at the top of everyone's list, there are plenty of reasons for fans to revisit each chapter and make their case for which one stands out the best.