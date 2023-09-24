September 23 Is The End Of The World (According To This Hollywood Conspiracy Theory)

There is no shortage of apocalyptic movies and TV series. In fact, the genre has become quite popular in the last few decades, with Hollywood well aware that the end of life as we know it is a subject that captures audiences' attention.

While such media often attributes the end of the world to some sort of supernatural cause, nature and religion play a part as well. A documentary called "The Sign," released in 2017, interviews biblical literalists who point to the Book of Revelation, which warns of a sign in the sky signaling the beginning of the end of days and does a deep dive into the planetary alignment that peaked on September 23 of that year.

Of course, that date has come and gone with no global catastrophic events, so we may breathe easy. However, one of the more terrifying and somewhat beguiling conspiracy theories surrounding Tinseltown is that the entertainment industry itself, from movies and TV shows to music videos and commercials, is trying to tell us that the world is going to end on September 23, leading conspiracy theorists to believe it could happen any year.