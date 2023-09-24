Who Are The Chefs In The DoorDash Commercial?

The Super Bowl is the best day of the year for athletes, football fans, and people who like eating copious amounts of chicken wings. It's not half bad for multi-billion dollar corporations either, as they face off in their own unofficial competition for best commercial. The greatest ads have staying power, playing long after football season is over. In that regard, DoorDash is a true Super Bowl winner.

DoorDash's "We Get Groceries" campaign kicked off in February 2023 during Super Bowl LVII, and it has stayed on the airwaves, broadcasting frequently during the ongoing NFL season. The ad highlights DoorDash's grocery selection and debunks the perception that they're only associated with restaurant delivery. In pursuit of this goal, the company recruited a pantheon of chefs big and small: chef Matty Matheson, a restaurateur and online personality, Raekwon The Chef of Wu-Tang Clan fame, and Nickelodeon's own stop-motion-animated Tiny Chef.

In the ad, all three chefs dole out advice to a nearby grocery store shopper for picking the best groceries. Matheson suggests smelling the bottom of a pineapple to see if it's ripe; Tiny Chef pitter patters across a melon to check for ripeness; and Raekwon knows the freshest cream hides in the back of the refrigerator (even if it sets up the shopper's "Cash Rules Everything Around Me" joke).