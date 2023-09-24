Who Are The Chefs In The DoorDash Commercial?
The Super Bowl is the best day of the year for athletes, football fans, and people who like eating copious amounts of chicken wings. It's not half bad for multi-billion dollar corporations either, as they face off in their own unofficial competition for best commercial. The greatest ads have staying power, playing long after football season is over. In that regard, DoorDash is a true Super Bowl winner.
DoorDash's "We Get Groceries" campaign kicked off in February 2023 during Super Bowl LVII, and it has stayed on the airwaves, broadcasting frequently during the ongoing NFL season. The ad highlights DoorDash's grocery selection and debunks the perception that they're only associated with restaurant delivery. In pursuit of this goal, the company recruited a pantheon of chefs big and small: chef Matty Matheson, a restaurateur and online personality, Raekwon The Chef of Wu-Tang Clan fame, and Nickelodeon's own stop-motion-animated Tiny Chef.
In the ad, all three chefs dole out advice to a nearby grocery store shopper for picking the best groceries. Matheson suggests smelling the bottom of a pineapple to see if it's ripe; Tiny Chef pitter patters across a melon to check for ripeness; and Raekwon knows the freshest cream hides in the back of the refrigerator (even if it sets up the shopper's "Cash Rules Everything Around Me" joke).
DoorDash says Yes, Chef
Raekwon, Matty Matheson, and the Tiny Chef bring various culinary and on-screen skills to the 30-second spot. For Raekwon, his "chef" moniker came courtesy of fellow Wu-Tang Clan member RZA. "He knew that I had so many flavors wrapped inside my lyrical pouch," Raekwon recalled to Rock the Bells. "That became something that he recognized in me and was like, 'You bring a special seasoning to the Clan, and your name should be Raekwon: The Chef.' It kind of hit off the whole Wu-Tang Clan vibe." The Tiny Chef, the newest on the scene, has had a Nickelodeon cooking show since 2022, where he prepares miniature plant-based meals from his tree stump.
For foodies, Matheson is probably the most familiar face in the DoorDash ad. In addition to owning several restaurants in Toronto, Matheson gained recognition for the Viceland series "Dead Set on Life" and "It's Suppertime!" He also appeared in many videos for Munchies.
In 2022, Matheson joined Hulu's "The Bear" as bumbling handyman Neil Fak and serves as a producer and culinary consultant. Though he's one of the few non-chefs on the restaurant-centric series, Matheson was critical behind the scenes in sharpening Jeremy Allen White's technical skills.
Matheson's other DoorDash ad, "Forgot the Beef," synthesizes his background filming instructional cooking videos with his newfound "Beef" fame. In the ad, Matheson struggles to film an Italian beef sandwich video, having forgotten to order the main ingredient.