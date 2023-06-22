The Bear Season 2: How Matty Matheson Went From The Kitchen To The Producer's Chair

Fans of "The Bear" — one of the best shows on Hulu — know Matty Matheson as the actor who plays Neil Fak, a mechanic and childhood friend of protagonist Carmy (Jeremy Allen White). Viewers previously unfamiliar with Matheson might not know that he's a real-life chef who utilizes his knowledge of the restaurant business as a producer of "The Bear."

On the same date that "The Bear" Season 2 dropped on Hulu, Interview Magazine published snippets of a conversation with Matheson organized by topic. Though this nonstandard interview format, Matheson detailed just how he transitioned from legitimate kitchen work to a gig on the production side of a popular TV show about a restauranteur. He specifically credited Vice Media for his big break as a public-facing personality. "That first cheeseburger video changed my life," he said. "Without it, I'd still just be a chef, or maybe not. Maybe I'd be dead."

Regarding how he ended up working on "The Bear," Matheson simply explained that series creator Chris Storer reached out to him personally. "I'm just lucky that Chris Storer called me one day. Being a part of that crew and that team and that cast—it's crazytown," he said. It was this direct offer from Storer, then, that landed Mattheson his present-day gig as one of the producers of "The Bear."