The Worst Episode Of The Walking Dead, According To IMDb

Let's face it: not every episode can be a masterpiece, and this is especially true with longer-running series. AMC's "The Walking Dead" experienced great success during its earlier seasons — though there were some moments that outraged fans — but after Season 6, viewers believed the quality had started to drop. Unfortunately, "Diverged" is proof of that.

The penultimate episode of Season 10, "Diverged," was panned by both critics and fans. It is the lowest-rated episode of the entire series and currently holds a 4.1/10 on IMBd. This bottle episode focuses on the concurrent struggles of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), who have gone their separate ways. Carol travels with Dog, tries to cook soup, and ends up killing multiple walkers single-handedly. Meanwhile, Daryl must deal with his broken motorcycle as he also fights walkers. In the end, he fixes his ride, meets up with Carol, and once again goes on his own journey.

This slice-of-life storyline didn't impress fans. In a Reddit post discussing "Diverged," many users found the episode to be a waste of time. U/No_Hovercraft_4710 says it was about nothing, and u/SupremeLeaderSnorke believes the episode is an example of making content for content's sake. Furthermore, "Diverged" has fans worried about the Daryl spin-off — which McBride will be joining, though she initially passed on the series — "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." A now-deleted Reddit user joked that "that show is going to be hot garbage" if this episode is anything to go on.