My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Annjeanette Whaley After Season 7?

The road to health and wellness as portrayed by "My 600-lb Life" is often fraught with personal conflict and psychological roadblocks. Annjeannette Whaley's story is no exception to that rule. Weighing in at 679 during her Season 7 appearance, she seeks the help of weight loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. To achieve her weight loss goals and convince Dr. Now she has the gumption to stick to her weight loss, she confronts the psychological trauma left behind by the early death of her mother from a drug overdose. With her large and loving family rooting her on, Whaley qualifies for Dr. Now's program and has weight loss surgery.

As she continues to exercise and lose weight, Whaley appears to have a difficult relationship with her girlfriend, Erica Andino. The two of them seem to break up at the end of her episode, something that Whaley has explained on Facebook was the result of the show's editorial choices.

Since her Season 7 appearance, Annjeannette has continued to lose weight and appears to be getting closer than ever to her goal. She keeps an active presence on Facebook, where she catalogs her musings about life, her weight loss journey, and her family — including twin sons from a previous relationship — and has a less-used Instagram account. But her life hasn't been all sunshine and happiness, especially when it comes to her relationship with Megalomedia, the production company behind "My 600-lb Life."