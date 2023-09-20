The Ending Of Netflix's Ragnarok Season 3 Explained

The director of the series, Mogens Hagedorn, wrote on Instagram, "[Magne's] fantasy is based on real events, but he molds them to fit into his Norse Mythology fantasy. So he must have had some interactions with Saxa, but only some innocent ones, that she hardly [would] have noticed." Based on this, it's safe to say that a majority of the events we've seen have been in his head, based on comic books and other sources, and his doctor was perhaps correct about his schizophrenia diagnosis after all.

The problem with this is that, for the first two seasons at least, it seemed like they were leaning into the mythology, not away from it. So a great deal of the things that happened — such as Vidar killing and eating the reindeer's heart, Ran going to a counselor for help with the difficulties of being a giant and a principal, and Laurits taking care of the serpent — don't work unless they're real. Because TV is open to interpretation, you're free to believe all but the final battle is real in "Ragnarok," as that would take care of some of the problems. Then the final battle in Magne's head is simply him saying goodbye to the part of his life that was driven by myth. However, if what Hagedorn has said is to be believed, you'd have to watch the show a second time to see how Magne spins each and every event into his own personal fantasy — and judge if this is possible.