Barbie's IMAX Re-Release Runtime Is Longer Than The Original - But Why?

"Barbie" is returning to theaters, probably because it really underperformed at the box office the first time around ... but why is the run-time even longer?

In late August, news broke that Greta Gerwig's take on "Barbie" would screen in IMAX for the first time (when it was first released, most IMAX theaters were taken up with showings of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," which was shot directly for the cinematic medium). Not only that, but fans learned that there would be a post-credits scene this time around. Now, Collider is reporting that the run-time of this new version of "Barbie" is six minutes longer than the original theatrical cut.

So what could this possibly mean? Is there another scene where Barbie (Margot Robbie) experiences how hard life is outside of Barbie World? Does Ken (Ryan Gosling) learn more about the theory behind patriarchy, or lack thereof? Does America Ferrera's Gloria get an even longer monologue about the contradictions of femininity? (That one feels unlikely.) We don't know what this six-minute extension could mean, but it's definitely going to be exciting to see what Gerwig and her team chose to add back into the film.